The Lyon County Appraiser’s Office has completed the annual revaluation of all real estate property in the county.
Lyon County Appraiser Ryan Janzen said 2022 Change of Valuation notices began going out on Feb. 25. A study of the residential and commercial real estate market indicated an overall inflationary trend.
“For 2022, residential and farmstead properties in Lyon County saw a median valuation increase of 9% compared to their 2021 valuation,” the report read. “Eighty-nine percent of residential and farmstead properties saw an increase in property valuation from 2021 to 2022.
“Property owners should note that values on specific properties may not follow general trends. There are many factors that can impact a change in valuation, including but not limited to changes in the property, correction of a property’s descriptive information, or adjustment and equalization of values based on sales of similar properties.”
Local realtors said they agreed with the reports.
“Reading through the valuation trends from the website, I would agree with the overall input by the county appraiser,” said Jeff Kitselman, Ek Real Estate. “I see values pushing up further with more buyer demand and lack of inventory for buyers as we head into the spring market of 2022. Rates are pushing up some for 2022 but haven’t shown a slow in demand as of yet. The cost of new construction prices continuing up only pushes the overall values up further.”
According to the report, there were 451 valid residential sales that occurred in 2021. In 2020, there were 378 residential sales. The report shows a median sales ratio of 90.6%, with an acceptable range of 90 - 110%.
“This ratio compares the January 1, 2021 county appraised values to actual sale prices that occurred during the 2021 calendar year and indicates that the county appraised values were 9.4% below market value,” The report states. “Furthermore, in reviewing the 2021 appraised values the coefficient of dispersion (COD), which measures equity and how close the sale ratios were to the desired ratio of 100%, was 11.6%. The acceptable range for COD is between 10.0% and 20.0%.”
The median sale price in 2021 was $138,000 — a 5.5% increase over 2020’s median sale price of $130.750. The median sale price has increased 25.2% over a five-year period.
“We have had several consecutive years of historic real estate activity,” said Jamie Sauder, co-owner and realtor at Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate. “The average sale price has seen the most dramatic increase probably in the history of our community and in a very short amount of time.
“It stands to reason that valuations would increase accordingly as I am sure the appraiser’s office now has more than an ample amount of comparable sales to use as a guide. Our local governments need to be mindful when setting the mill levies for budgeting purposes so that our citizens’ property tax burden doesn’t increase with the value of real estate, but instead is adjusted to meet the needs of the citizens of Lyon County.”
Sauder, who is also a city commissioner, said it was “imperative” that the city and county governments worked together with private partners to address housing needs within the community.
“We need the right mix of ‘green field’ development in addition to a comprehensive infill housing plan that addresses the multitude of chronically vacant properties and utilizes existing assets and infrastructure,” he said. “Only introducing new homes to the market will only serve to increase valuations even more. Housing initiatives are vital to the growth and sustainability of our community and our tax base.”
New home construction has steadily declined since its peak in 2017.
“There was a total of 41 new construction projects that broke ground in the county during the last calendar year,” the report said. “In all, increased valuation attributed to new construction was approximately $9.7 million for 2022. After seeing a spike in new home construction in 2017 with 57 new home builds, new construction has leveled off, seeing on average 33 new homes built per year from 2019 and 2021.”
The full 2022 valuation report can be found online at lyoncounty.org/index/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-Real-Estate-Valuation-Newsletter.pdf.
Any questions regarding the new valuations or the appeal process should be done by contacting the Lyon County Appraiser’s Office at 620-341-3302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.