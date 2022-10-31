All Veterans Tribute Week is here, with events running in the founding city of Veterans Day for the whole month of November. For more information, visit visitemporia.com/event/all-veterans-tribute-week.
Nov. 1
Veterans Artist Gallery opens
Where: Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St.
When: During business hours
For more information go to emporiaksarts.org/veteranshowinformation/.
Nov. 4
Veterans Artist Gallery Meet the Artists’ opening reception and awards ceremony
Where: Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St.
When: 4 p.m., awards ceremony begins at 5:30
Nov. 5Freedom Fest
Where: All Veterans Memorial/Soden’s Grove, 931 S Commercial St
When: Times vary
For more information or to register, visit emporiafreedomfest.org.
Nov. 7Blood drive
Where: American Legion Post 5, 2921 W. 12th Ave.
When: noon to 6 p.m.
To make your life-saving appointment call 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 9“Go For Broke!” free film showing
Where: Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial Street
When: 7 p.m.
Veterans roundtable
Where: Emporia State University Memorial Union, Preston Room
When: 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 11Veterans breakfast
Where: Presbyterian Manor, 2300 Industrial Road
When: 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.
Veterans parade
Where: Commercial Street, 4th - 12th Ave
When: 9:30 a.m.
Memorial service
Where: All Veterans Memorial
When: 11 a.m.
The ceremony includes music performed by the Emporia High School band, and directed by Bob Haselhuhn.
Lesley A. Hedges, Col. U.S. Army (ret.), will provide the opening comments, with American Legion Post Nov. 5 performing the raising of the colors.
The National Anthem will be performed by the EHS band.
Gold Star mother Maria Lane will offer memories and Frank Lowery will give an update on the All Veterans Memorial.
The featured speaker is Clarence Frye, a retired Command Master Chief with the U.S. Navy.
The American Legion and VFW firing squads will give a salute to the departed as the EHS band plays Taps.
Ham and bean feed
Where: American Legion Post 5, 2921 W. 12th Ave.
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Josh Gracin concert
Where: Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.
When 7 p.m.
For tickets, emporiagranada.com/event/josh-gracin/.
Nov. 13Quilts of Gratitude presentation
Where: Anderson Building, 2700 W US Hwy 50
When: 1 p.m.
