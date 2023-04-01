The Emporia State disc golf team will be heading to the Collegiate Disc Golf National Championship next week in Marion, N.C.
While the excitement of this tournament is obvious, head coach Eric McCabe is trying to keep things the same as any other tournament.
“I’m trying to treat this like any event we’ve played and tell our guys and gals to go out and play like they would play any other event,” head coach Eric McCabe said. “The camaraderie the team has when they play the team format is better than anybody out there. If someone makes a mistake, they don’t put them down. We pick each other up more than anything and that mindset is dangerous to have when it comes to team golf.”
The event will feature the top college programs in the country, with close to 80 teams and 700 competitors scheduled to compete. The Hornets are confident going in after defeating defending national champion Missouri at the MidSouth Regional Qualifier in Jonesboro, Ark. back in November.
“We took down the team that won this tournament last year pretty handily at Jonesboro a few months ago,” McCabe said. “These guys know what they’re doing, they’ve been here before and it’s just about getting out and competing and being confident in themselves.”
Getting to this point in the first year of having an organized colligate disc golf program is a huge success regardless of what happens next week. But the people involved knew early on that big things were possible.
“Me and Alexis [Chaparro] talked to Eric before anyone else on the team and were just hoping we would have two other guys that could put us in a good position to be here,” Cade Kohlmeier said. “After we played a few rounds together, I knew what we had.”
“Early on, we didn’t know but after seeing them compete as a team in that first event, I knew we had something special,” McCabe added. “And then after playing at Jonesboro with zero expectations and coming home with a seven-stroke victory, we knew anything was possible.”
Emporia State has two women players in Shelby Ebert and Rebekah Thompson. McCabe is confident they are going to have a good time.
“I can guarantee you they’re going to have a great time,” McCabe said. “They have more fun than anybody else on the disc golf course. This year has really been their first experience of competitive disc golf, so I think they’re going to have a phenomenal experience.”
While the team is obviously going to North Carolina to disc golf, McCabe is looking forward to the experience off the course just as much as on it.
“The camaraderie we’re going to build as a team on this trip is going to build them not just as disc golfers, but as human beings too,” McCabe said. “Just looking after each other and having a great time.”
Emporia State was ranked No. 1 for the majority of the season and is now ranked No. 2 behind North Carolina State. The team is going in with a chip on its shoulder and hopes to prove they are the best team in the country.
“I feel bad for those people that are No. 1 now,” McCabe said. “It just lights a fire under us and I think we’re going to use it as motivation to go out there and show everybody who we are and why we should be No. 1.”
The event begins on Wednesday, April 5 and runs through Saturday, April 8. Chaparro is ready to get down there and get going.
“I think we’re ready to go,” Chaparro said. “We play well as a team and we’re excited to get down there.”
