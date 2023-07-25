More than $50,000 was raised for SOS programming during the 2023 SOS Strong campaign. The total was announced Tuesday evening at Radius Brewing Company.
SOS Strong ambassadars raised a combined total of $50,901.24 during their month-long fundraiser, nearly $20,000 more than last year's total.
"It's incredible; I just can't believe it," said SOS executive director Connie Cahoone. "We are very blessed to be over $50,000, and that's just because of the generosity of our community. It's incredible."
Cahoone said funds raised during the campaign go toward aspects of serving individuals who have been affected by sexual and domestic violence, child abuse, and neglect, that aren't covered by grants. SOS provides shelter, advocacy, protection and prevention education in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage counties.
"They might need diapers, they might need an attorney or they might need some utility money," she said. "This is money to help fill in those gaps."
The money also helps SOS continue programs that might otherwise have been cut due to loss of grant funding.
The SOS Strong ambassadors consist of men who have taken an active role in advocating for victims of abuse, educating the community, and combating stereotypes. Each ambassador was challenged with raising $1,000 over one month.
This year's ambassadors were Aaron Armitage, Larry Bess, JD Chanley, Jeremy Dorsey, Tracy Edwards, Brogy Giesen, Marcial Hernandez, Jason Hoelting, Tom Johnson, Brian Jones, Mic McGuire, Kory Mitchell, Joe Reed, Nik Roth, and Rolland Trahoon.
McGuire brought in the most amount of money with $11,703.10 raised. McGuire's fundraising had an early boost with a $10,000 donation from an anonymous donor. The story was shared in a recent issue of The Emporia Gazette.
"I put some of my story on Facebook," McGuire said. "That's all I did, really. It was maybe a day later or two days later that a person that I know called."
That person explained that she and her husband had investments and each year they decide where to make a contribution. This year's contribution was made in McGuire's name to SOS.
Cahoone said Jason Hoelting was the second-highest fundraiser, with $11,284.87.
The most creative fundraiser was Giesen, who showed up to the celebration Tuesday evening with freshly dyed blue hair.
Giesen had set up a number of challenges for himself in order to raise money, including getting pied in the face, waxing his legs, dying his hair and shaving his head, and even getting a tattoo of the SOS logo. Giesen did not end up raising enough to get the tattoo, but still earned the most creative fundraising award.
SOS Strong began in 2015 to highlight positive male role models in the community. Cahoone said it was important for the community to see men standing up against sexual and domestic violence.
"I think so often men are given a bad rap," she said. "Men are victims, too, but I don't think people hear about those as much because those are swept under the rug or kept quiet. ... When women are abused they are abused by men and we wanted to show that there are a lot of great guys out there."
For more information on SOS Kansas Inc., visit soskansas.com or call 620-343-8799. If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual or domestic violence, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-825-1295, or text SOSKS to 847411.
