The school year has officially begun in Emporia.
Students new to a building or the district attended a Jump Start day on Tuesday, with the rest of the returning students piling into classrooms Wednesday morning.
“We were excited to be back after the long summer,” USD 253 director of community relations Lyndel Landgren told the Gazette Tuesday. “Sometimes summer seems pretty short, but it was busy and we were ready to get the kids back in school today. And so we're happy to have all those kids that are new to our district, or new to a building, join us today. It went well.”
The summer has been turbulent for USD 253, as the district attempted to deal with staffing shortages. Some educators have been moved to fill empty positions, while others have come out of retirement to help with vacancies.
“It's been really refreshing to see all of those … who have been helping those teachers who changed buildings or changed classroom assignments here in the last few weeks,” Landgren said. “It’s been really refreshing to see all of those people step in and help.”
“I talked to one of our teachers who had retired a couple of years ago and she came back, just found out a couple of weeks ago that she was going to come back, and she just said it was so helpful, everybody that was stepping in to provide her bulletin board information or things to print bulletin boards because she'd gotten rid of all those things because she was retired,” he added. “It's just been great to see everybody pushing in and everybody helping out and having all the kids back in classes.”
This year is also the first that USD 253 is expected to return to regular operations, after years of pandemic concerns altered in-person learning.
“Some of our elementary students have not had a typical first start of the school year and so it'll be really fun to see them as they grow, and as they get to see what school is all about and what it is actually like, without having all of the precautionary measures and all of the COVID protocols in place,” Landgren said.
“Obviously, COVID is still something that is out there and still something that we're aware of and making sure that our kids are safe,” he continued, “but this is as normal a year as some of our kids have had for some time.”
