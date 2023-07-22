Justice reigns at the Lyon County Law Enforcement Center.
Justice, the new Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center companion and emotional support dog, that is.
At around seven months old, the Labradoodle and Golden Retriever mix is quickly becoming a friend to all at the center. Her floppy ears and puppy personality are helping to spread cheer and reduce stress — for sheriff staff and inmates alike.
“The jail actually purchased the puppy through the Inmate Welfare Fund as a support dog for staff and the inmates,” Captain Jay Whitney said. “She does get to go down with them to the dayroom areas to see the inmates. We try not to take her into pods where people are in lockdown but the rest of them she can go down there.”
“If they go down and serve a meal, she will go down and wander through the pod. Then when they get done, she will come back out. When the guards leave, she knows to follow them,” Administrative Assistant Nichole Cook added.
Whitney and Cook said they have already been able to see the difference that having Justice has made in the lives of inmates and the guards — helping to bring calm to a predominantly tense and volatile environment on supervised trips in and out of the jail.
“You would be surprised. If you haven’t seen a dog in a while, even though she’s a big puppy now, not that it makes your day great, but maybe it would make it better if you just got to pet a dog,” Whitney said. “... The times that I go down to the pods, I’ve been asked ‘When is the dog coming back.’ They know she is here and they see her and sometimes they come up to booking and she will be running around and they will pet her in booking too.”
Justice mostly interacts with inmates in the booking area, whether they are being processed, in a medical cell or in a holding cell for their own protection or mental health.
“Those people are the ones who need someone like her the most,” Cook said.
While Justice has also gone on rides to accompany deputies on the road, Cook said the biggest difference she makes is for officers in the detention center.
“In the jail, it’s different,” Cool said. “It’s a very negative environment, we are short-staffed, they are running in all different directions, dealing with a fight one second and a medical the next, mental health issues. It’s a lot to do at half a staff, but when they are coming back up, they are happy to see her. She is running around with a little stuffy in her mouth and wants to be petted and wants to be loved.”
“I’ve worked here for 15 years and she makes me happy,” she added. “I know that when I come in the door, even though she is going to full-on bulldoze me, it’s a good feeling. I’m not saying that it’s not stressful but how do you not love an animal that comes up and hugs you and loves on you.”
Taking Justice on outside breaks also gives the staff a moment to get out of the building and get some fresh air.
“She loves them all. And she is spoiled. She is so spoiled,” Cook said. “For our staff, I feel she is something bright and there are not a lot of bright things in here. A lot of days it is screaming and booking all day. People are screaming and banging and mentally that is so draining. … But it’s a distraction. You’re not just sitting there listening to it. She’s running around booking, you’re throwing a toy, she’s sliding around everywhere.”
And of course, she visits the office wing as well. Dog beds and toys sit next to desks in the offices of many Sheriff’s Office staff members, giving Justice her pick of places to play, nap and provide company.
While Justice stays in her kennel at the center at night, during the day she roams around the sheriff’s office, plays in the outside break room, goes on walks with county employees and even visits staff member’s dogs. By now, Justice can smell even her favorite people anywhere in the office.
“She gets so excited when she sees [Undersheriff John Koelsch]. She literally loses her mind,” Cook laughed.
“He takes her home and lets her run with his dogs,” Whitney added.
Justice has been attending training with Raise Your Paws owner Melanie Smith, working on basic commands and necessary skills to keep her safe in a law enforcement environment. This week, Justice began working on a command to return to a safe place in case of an emergency.
“[Smith] calls it the place. ‘Go to your spot or go to your place.’ She said you have to pick the one word and you want her to know that no matter where she’s at, what she’s doing, if you say ‘Go to your place’ she will leave you and go back,” Cook said.
As far as training for Justice, the biggest hurdle will be standardizing with all of the staff, Cook added.
“Being on the same page, like John wants her in her kennel at night. It’s a safe space, it’s quiet, she knows that’s bedtime,” she said. “Being overstimulated in a place like this that never goes to sleep … I think the goal is simple commands. We want things to be safe.”
When Justice is fully trained, Whitney said there is a good chance community members will be able to see Justice at events that the Sheriff’s Office attends.
“I think the goal, at least on the jail side and probably on the sheriff’s side as well, is for her to want to be around anybody and not be aggressive, listen to commands,” he said. “We are not going to care about who is petting her, as long as you are not hurting her, no matter who it is. If it can brighten your day just a little bit, as an inmate, because I let you pet a dog, it makes my day easier, because you are not upset about something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.