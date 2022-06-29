There's an old story about how to cook a frog. Put it in a pot with comfortable water. Then slowly turn up the heat.
The Emporia area is in that sort of situation this week. After a below-normal start, the temperature is rising a few degrees every afternoon.
Sunday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport was a below-normal 78 degrees. It climbed to 82 Monday, then 85 Tuesday.
The trend should continue Wednesday, with a forecast high of 89. Thursday's high should be 91.
Then clouds and a chance for rain are expected this weekend, beginning Friday afternoon. The best odds for showers are Friday night and Saturday, at 50%.
The rain chances go down after that. The Independence Day forecast right now has a 20% chance, but a “mostly sunny” day with a high of 92.
