HARTFORD — Many high school football players dream of taking their game to the college gridiron. But the realm of college football is highly competitive; it takes a proper attitude, talent and a reliable support system to make it happen.
But Hartford’s Shayden Sull is still aiming for it. The senior running back is determined to compete next year.
Playing beyond high school became a realistic goal for him after his sophomore campaign, when he notched his first 1,000-yard season.
“I was like, ‘I think I can really go far in this,’” he said.
Where he ends up isn’t as much a consideration as the opportunity to play next fall.
“Every kid wants to go DI that wants to play the sport. … That’s the ultimate goal,” he said. “But I just really want to play football. … It’s been my life for as long as I can remember.”
So a few community members put together a biscuit and gravy fundraiser to assist Sull in reaching his goal, and he will be grateful for whoever attends.
“I’m obviously appreciative no matter what,” Sull said. “Whether it’s 10 people or 100 people, it’s just the support that really matters. The money’s not really the big issue, … it’s the fact that people are willing to come and support me.”
The biscuits and gravy fundraiser will be held at 238 N. Main St. in Neosho Rapids from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 20. Freewill donations will be accepted.
The proceeds will help offset the cost of participating in the Blue-Grey American Bowl in Dallas, Texas, this January.
Blue-Grey Football was founded in 1989 to facilitate national exposure of prep prospects from around the nation and increase their likelihood of receiving athletic scholarships.
The annual games — 2-4 editions each year — showcase several gifted prep football players who play for an East or West team. The games are primarily played in Florida and Texas stadiums. Sull will play at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on Jan. 10, 2022.
The first Blue-Grey game was played in 2013. Current Kansas City Chiefs receiver and former Kansas State Wildcat Byron Pringle was the Offensive Most Valuable Player in that inaugural contest.
Andover Central quarterback Kai Kunz will be joining Sull on the West team this yar.
Sull was selected to play in the game after he attended a combine “to showcase my 40-time and stuff like that,” he said. His next-level performance ensured he was chosen from among several hundred participants.
“Since I did so well there, I got selected out of like 600-700 kids to go to this bowl game,” he said.
Sull’s words spawn from credibility, as he posted some jaw-dropping numbers this season, despite missing the Jaguars’ last game due to an injury. Most notable was his 8-Player state record for points scored in a game, which was set when he recorded 90 in an early-season game against Maranatha Christian Academy.
He’s also the current record-holder for touchdowns in a game, which he also set this season against Maranatha when he reached the end zone 13 times.
Sull said the bowl game will be a good vehicle to display his skill set, adding that many high school players have been offered scholarships after competing in it.
“So I’m just hoping that it will give me good exposure to college coaches and all that,” he said.
Hartford didn’t make a playoff run this season, but Sull doesn’t feel the year was a letdown.
“It wasn’t a horrible season,” he said. “It could’ve been a lot worse, like in the past few years. But then again, it could have always been better. You can always improve to become better. But I wasn’t disappointed with the season. I was proud of how my guys worked to do our best, to be honest.”
But Sull says it’s the Hartford community that really stands out.
“They’re the best support that I’ve ever seen. … They’ve been backing us since I started back freshman year,” he said. “It’s honestly the best thing I could imagine when it comes to supporting high school sports.”
