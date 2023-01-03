Newman Regional Health

With turnover rates below the national average for the first time in a decade and over 30 new registered nurse hires, workforce development at Newman Regional Health is looking up.

“We have worked really hard this year,” Newman Regional Health Chief Nursing Officer Heather Aylward said. “We have 32 RN hires, which is exciting. Compared to 2021, we only had 18, so that was a huge increase for us. We’re working really hard to keep that staff.”

