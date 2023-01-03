With turnover rates below the national average for the first time in a decade and over 30 new registered nurse hires, workforce development at Newman Regional Health is looking up.
“We have worked really hard this year,” Newman Regional Health Chief Nursing Officer Heather Aylward said. “We have 32 RN hires, which is exciting. Compared to 2021, we only had 18, so that was a huge increase for us. We’re working really hard to keep that staff.”
Additionally, NRH’s turnover rate has decreased from 44% to 23%.
“We’re under a national average which we haven’t been under a national average in over probably 10 years,” Aylward said.
So what is the secret to all of that success? A combination of community partnerships and great leadership.
We have a great [administration],” Aylward said. “We’ve just really worked hard on focusing on … recruitment and retention. Just honoring our preceptors, doing special events for our nursing staff, and, of course, raises helped this year.”
Aylward said some of the things NRH will continue to focus on is keeping nurses satisfied, by ensuring needs are met and that both patients and staff feel cared for.
In another boost to its staff numbers, NRH has also signed on six new graduates after the December semester, five of which were students at Emporia State University. The new hires will be starting at the hospital in February.
“That partnership [with ESU] is really just so important. They do a lot of their clinical time here and so if they can get a good clinical experience then a lot of the time they will want to come work,” Aylward said. “ … We really work hard with the nursing students and instructors to ensure they’re getting what they need out of their clinical time also and just working with those instructors and making sure we get feedback from the nursing students to see what can we do better, what is working well — listening to their voices.”
While the hospital’s success is something to be celebrated, that doesn’t mean NRH isn’t still looking for areas of improvement. Aylward said, now, the focus is on bolstering the night shift.
“We still have some agency staff in those night shift positions,” she said. “Of course, those are harder to fill just because it’s nighttime hours and it’s not as convenient for people. So we’re really working hard on our nighttime staffing in a couple of areas.”
In addition to recruiting personnel for the night shift, Aylward said the hospital is also looking to bring back some LPNs into the area.
“We’ve kind of slowly tried that over this year and we’re going to go ahead and bring that back to most of our areas and make it more of a care team model,” she said. “I think by having that entire workforce that will be a positive impact for us too.”
As of Wednesday, the hospital had around a dozen open positions, a vast improvement from a couple of years ago. Aylward said, in the meantime, NRH will continue to implement strategies to draw and keep employees.
“We’re breaking down all of our processes and looking from the time we hire through that whole first couple of years,” Aylward said. “Just [looking at] that whole orientation process, are we doing a good job and all of those things.”
