IMG_0964.jpg
File photo

The Lyon County Commission approved price increases for the Lyon County Area Transportation bus rides at its meeting Thursday morning.

LCAT Director Shane Brunner said the price increase is something LCAT has been hoping to avoid but has become necessary to maintain operation. The price increases have also been approved by KDOT.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.