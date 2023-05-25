The Lyon County Commission approved price increases for the Lyon County Area Transportation bus rides at its meeting Thursday morning.
LCAT Director Shane Brunner said the price increase is something LCAT has been hoping to avoid but has become necessary to maintain operation. The price increases have also been approved by KDOT.
“The price of everything seems to be going up,” Brunner said. “We have done our best to keep our prices pretty stagnant.”
The $1.50 charge per ride will change to $2, the 10-ride pass is now $15, the frequent rider pass will stay the same at $3, family passes will increase from $45 to $50, semester passes will stay at $105, out-of-city rides are now $10 for a round trip and regional service throughout Kansas and beyond is 50 cents per mile.
The effective date is July 1, however, if you have scheduled a ride before that date, you will still receive the lower prices.
County Appraiser Ryan Janzen gave the commission an update on the appraisal process, following the finish of the appeals process and value certification.
According to Janzen, after the appeals process, the real estate portion saw a 12% increase in assessed value from last year, while personal property saw a 9.4% increase. This year, the county had 839 appeals, up from the usual 200-400, however, the same amount of properties, around 60%, saw valuation adjustments.
“A lot of people were appealing for the very first time, had never appealed their property before in the past and just wanted to go through that process, ask questions and see what was going on and through that we found out that there were things at properties that we didn’t have right,” Janzen said. “Maybe we didn’t have the number of bedrooms or bathrooms right, finished basement square footage right, so we made those adjustments and got things back in line there.”
Janzen said the increased number of appeals was a good opportunity to help educate the public, as well as update information for the county.
- Received an appropriation request for the 5th Judicial District Court.
- Signed a proclamation naming May 31 - June 4 as Walk, Run, Bike Week in Lyon County.
