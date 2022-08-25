The Biden-Harris Administration has announced a plan that will eliminate up to $20,000 of student debt for qualifying borrowers.
The plan will forgive up to $10,000 of debt for federal student loan borrowers who make less than $125,000 yearly and married couples or heads of households who make less than $250,000 yearly, according to the Federal Student Aid website.
For those who also received a Pell grant during their undergraduate degree, the number increases to up to $20,000.
Additionally, the plan pauses student loan payments until January of 2023, giving borrowers more time to save up. Borrowers do not have to apply for anything to receive the pause as it will apply automatically.
The U.S. Department of Education will use relevant income data to determine eligibility for debt forgiveness. An application for the plan is expected before the end of the pause on Dec. 31.
Former ESU student and Emporia local Jessie Wagoner said the forgiveness comes as a huge relief, as the loans she had taken out at 18 years old had stacked up — totaling around $128,000 by the end of her education.
“I didn’t really understand the repercussions,” Wagoner said. “I knew that I would have to pay it back and I understood that but … when you’re 18, 19 years old you just don’t get that.”
“When you’re enrolling in college you’re told you’re going to get out and you’re going to have a job and you’re gonna make money and life happens and that’s not always the case,” she continued. “I feel like this was kind of a chance for people to make different choices and for people to have the freedom to live their life and not be strapped down by this debt that’s almost impossible to pay off.”
Wagoner started college in 1999 and continued for around eight years, earning an undergraduate degree from Emporia State University and her master’s from Washburn.
She also participated in a federal loan forgiveness program by becoming a social worker in a rural community and said she didn’t receive that promised loan forgiveness when expected, until out of the blue last fall when her debts were finally canceled.
“They had forgiven everything but $6,000,” Wagoner said.
The new wave of forgiveness will help clear out the rest of her payments, Wagoner said, if they come as expected.
“While I’m really thankful for myself to have the debt forgiven, it makes me wonder how consistent it’s going to be across the board,” she said. “Will everyone that should have it forgiven, be forgiven? I just feel like there’s a lot of questions that people don’t know.”
Current Emporia State University students were also happy to hear about the forgiveness plan and extension.
“Do you know how much that’s going to help with life?” ESU sophomore Cellina Guidry said. “That would help a lot with getting food … That covers a lot of people’s whole semester or whole year.”
“For people who do [have student loans] … that’s a good thing for it to be extended,” ESU sophomore Maddie Craig said. “Gives them a little extra time to work and save up.”
ESU student Theo W. said growing up without wealth has made paying for school difficult, so the debt forgiveness will be a great help.
“Especially where I’m doing 15 hours of school work and then classes require more hours outside of class time so making money through a job is difficult,” they said. “Having that being gone is pretty cool.”
Opponents of the bill said the move to forgive student debt now is an insult to those who have worked hard to pay their debts in the past. They also claim that the move will increase inflation.
“President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces in order to avoid taking on debt,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a press release Wednesday.
“According to Penn Wharton, President Biden’s plan to cancel student loans will cost taxpayers at least $300 BILLION,” Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner said in a Tweet Wednesday morning. “This plan will bail out the wealthy while making inflation worse for hard-working Kansans who are already being crushed by rising prices.”
However, other locals say the plan doesn’t do nearly enough to help the student loan debt crisis.
“First, this move does not fundamentally solve the issues that created the debt crisis in student loans,” Emporia resident Denise Gilligan said. “There should be a policy that interest rates are capped at 2% or less (to cover administration costs to service the loans) or tied to the average national savings interest rate. Large-scale lenders should not be profiting off of these loans while the students who took them out struggle to meet payments over the course of several years.”
“Secondly, for those crying that this is a slap in the face of hard-working Americans who paid off loans. They need to step back and reexamine those statements,” Gilligan continued. “It implies that the millions who have struggled are not hard-working, which is false. It also has never bothered [C]ongress or [S]enate to bail out some airlines, banks, loan servicers, and other large businesses when they faced financial difficulty after not managing their businesses to weather market fluctuations.”
President Biden addressed the criticism by opponents during a live announcement Wednesday afternoon, stating that people have said he is doing both too much and too little to help student borrowers.
“I believe my plan is responsible and fair. It focuses the benefit on middle-class and working families. It helps both current and future borrowers. And it will fix a badly broken system,” Biden said. “These targeted actions are for families who need it the most, working and middle-class people hit especially hard during the pandemic making under $125,000 a year. You make more than that, you don’t qualify.”
Biden said reductions in the deficit will make up for the cost of the plan.
“We pay for it by what we’ve done. Last year cut the deficit by more than $350 billion. This year we are on track to cut it by more than $1.7 trillion by the end of this fiscal year,” Biden said. “The point is this, there is plenty of deficit reduction to pay for the program.”
For more information about the debt forgiveness plan, visit studentaid.gov/debt-relief-announcement/.
