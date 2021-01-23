The Lyon County League Tournament tips off Monday afternoon for its 100th consecutive season.
The tournament features the boys and girls basketball teams from all eight schools in the Lyon County League and uses a consolation format so that every team plays the same amount of games as first through eighth places are determined.
In large part, the tournament has had its staying power thanks to the efforts of Ted Vannocker.
Vannocker became the principal at Lebo High School in 1974 and began helping with the tournament when Lebo joined the Lyon County League in the 1977-78 school year.
“What happened in those days is, the president of the Lyon County League changed every year,” Vannocker said. “And guess who was in charge of running the tournament? The new [president]. And many times they were new people, they didn’t know anything. Things were just kind of disarrayed. So I helped for four years, then I said ‘Just let me run this.’”
Vannocker became the director of the tournament in 1982 and has filled that role ever since. Including the four years prior to becoming the director, this is his 44th year of being involved with the tournament, meaning he has experienced almost half of its 100 years. In all that time, he has only missed one game.
“A few years ago, I had some heart problems,” he said. “I didn’t tell anybody about that and I went by ambulance at 5:30 from the arena to the emergency room.”
Vannocker’s heart was racing at 230 beats per minute. Once his heart rate was slowed, his doctor told him he needed to stay in the hospital overnight because he was in no state to drive. But Vannocker insisted and said his son could drive him. His doctor relented, and Vannocker was driven back to the arena, where he worked the rest of the evening’s games before going home.
That means Vannocker has watched, at an absolute minimum, 1,031 Lyon County League Tournament games. The actual number is certainly higher, because there were a few years in which the tournament fielded 10 teams instead of eight.
“The only bad part has been the wear and tear on my feet,” Vannocker joked.
As a result of Vannocker’s extensive experience with the tournament, he is a more-than-adequate historian of it. In fact, he is currently writing a book, a process which has included a great deal of time spent at the Emporia Public Library scouring old Gazette editions via microfilm.
The story of the tournament begins on Jan. 14, 1922, when officials from eight rural high schools in Lyon County gathered together and decided to hold annual athletic events for various sports. At the time, the eight schools that agreed to play were Admire, Allen, Americus, Bushong, Hartford, Miller, Neosho Rapids and Reading. Of those, only Hartford is still in existence, as the other schools variously coalesced with one another and new schools were added to the league, including schools from outside of Lyon County.
The first playing of the tournament took place on March 4 and 5, 1922 — the same month that Newman Hospital started — and was held at the dual-court gymnasium at Kansas Normal School, as Emporia State University was known back then.
While there were certainly some highlights, such as Neosho Rapids forward Bernice Hartenbower scoring 94 total points in three games, the tournament did not necessarily go off without a hitch.
Allen did not end up competing in either the boys or girls competitions and Hartford was unable to assemble a girls team. The first round match-up between the Reading and Miller boys was nixed because the two principals couldn’t agree on a game referee. At one point during a game, a bulldog somehow ended up on the court, delaying the contest until it could be shooed away.
Although there were a few hiccups with the inaugural Lyon County League tournament, the orange and black champions’ pennants went home with the Americus boys and the Neosho Rapids girls, and all involved agreed to play again the following year.
The tournament was played at the KNS gymnasium for three more years. Then, from 1926 to 1940, the tournament was played at the Admire gymnasium, save for an experimental year in 1933 when Bushong hosted, with the reasoning being that the smaller setting there would make the crowd seem larger.
But then, in 1941, the tournament was moved to Civic Auditorium (now William L. White Auditorium) where it is still played today, and Vannocker believes the league is very lucky to have it.
“I think White [Auditorium] is one of the best venues for high school basketball in the country,” he said.
The tournament has been played every year since 1922, although from 1931 until 1973, girls teams were not allowed to play. In the late ’20s and early ’30s, organizations such as the Women’s Division of the National Amateur Athletics Federation, formed by former First Lady Lou Henry Hoover, compelled schools nationwide to dissolve their girls basketball competitions.
“They just thought girls basketball was not ladylike,” Vannocker explained. “So there was pressure put on our activity association here [in the state] and in the league, and therefore they did away with the girls playing in the league and playing in the tournament.”
When Vannocker started working with the tournament in 1978, girls had only recently been allowed to play again, although only one girls game — the championship — was played at White Auditorium.
“I said, ‘that’s not right, the girls deserve the right to play in the arena just like the boys’,” Vannocker said, and so he made it happen.
The Lyon County League Tournament has a history that is much longer and completely unlike any other tournament in the state, and perhaps, according to Vannocker, even the region.
“It has been reported that we’re the longest running tournament west of the Mississippi,” Vannocker said. “And I believe that to be the case.”
It seems unlikely that a league made up of rural schools that have consolidated multiple times and shifted league alliances would be one of the most successful in the country at keeping an annual tournament alive. Vannocker believes that its abiding presence is courtesy of the people involved who see it as more than just a basketball tournament.
“I think over the hundred years there have been a lot of people who take it upon themselves to personally get involved and not let something like that die,” he said. “It’s just something that you take on as a personal reflection. … You need to have a calling to be there, because then it becomes family, becomes more important.”
This goes beyond just the people like himself who actually run the tournament year-in and year-out, also including the student-athletes, their coaches, their teachers, their administrators and their entire communities
“[Winning] this tournament means as much to a lot of kids, a lot of people, as going to state,” he said. “That’s one of their goals. I hear every year from teams, ‘we want to win the league, but we sure want to win the Lyon County League Tournament.’ There’s so much history, so much good quality company that it’s important. It’s very important.”
Because of the ongoing public health requirements, Vannocker will be unable to put on the pomp and circumstance he had hoped to have for the tournament’s centennial.
“One thing I was going to do is, I was going to bring back [the oldest living] participants,” he said, although he commented that it could still be on the table for next year. “What I’ll do is, I’ll line them up on center court and I’ll make sure I have their name, the years they played, the school they represented and just try to highlight them individually. It’s good for them, it’s good for our tournament and for our community.”
Vannocker noted the irony that something like COVID-19 would happen the same year as the 100th anniversary of the tournament, but has been able to keep things in perspective.
“I’m so thankful we’re able to go ahead and have the tournament and arena,” he said.
Indeed, the unprecedented 100th playing of the Lyon County League Tournament will commence on Monday at 4:00 p.m at White Auditorium. Not even a global pandemic could stop it.
