"Becker’s Hospital Review" named 67 critical access hospitals to know from around the United States in 2019, including Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
“We are fortunate at this hospital to have a medical staff and group of employees and volunteers who are truly focused on clinical quality and patient safety. To see their hard work and dedication recognized by 'Becker’s Hospital Review' for the fourth consecutive year as a Critical Access Hospital to Know is very exciting,” Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright said.
Critical access hospitals have 25 or fewer inpatient beds, and the annual average length of stay is 96 hours or fewer for acute care. These hospitals also offer 24/7 emergency care and are often located inremote areas.
Many hospitals featured in the 67 Critical Access Hospitals to Know by "Becker’s Hospital Review" have been recognized for clinical quality and excellence in care delivery. These hospitals have truly become
pillars of their communities, providing access to healthcare for a broad population.
Chief Nursing Officer at Newman Regional Health, Julia Pyle, states “We are pleased to celebrate this accomplishment with our community," Newman Regional Health Chief Nursing In today’s challenging health care environment, having a hospital with this distinction in Emporia is something we can all be proud of.”
"Becker’s Healthcare" editors selected the following hospitals based on awards and rankings from respected organizations including iVantage Health Analytics, The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the National Rural Health Association, CareChex, Healthgrades and Medicare star ratings. The team also considered the hospital’s community impact and reputation for innovation.
