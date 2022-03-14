Which lake is bigger – the Lyon State Fishing Lake or the Chase State Fishing Lake?
The answer to that question and much more are available in the 2022 Kansas State Fishing Atlas, which now is posted by the state Department of Wildlife and Parks.
An adjustable map leads people to all free public access fishing spots in the state. Lyon County has five, including the ponds in Emporia at Jones Park and Peter Pan Park.
Locations which charge a fee are included in the atlas as well, such as the Lebo Kids Pond.
The new atlas was unveiled along with the fishing regulations and forecast for 2022. A statement from the DWP does not mention any major rules changes this year.
All the items are posted in the fishing section of KSOutdoors.com.
To answer the question: the atlas shows Lyon State Fishing Lake covers 135 acres. Chase State Fishing Lake has 109 acres.
