A small but dedicated group of churchgoers celebrated 150 years of faith and community at Sardis Congregational Church Sunday morning. The church, located at the southwest corner of Road 140 and Road J, is the last operating rural church in Lyon County.
Founded in Sept. 1872, Sardis Congregational Church represented what was then a large community of Welsh settlers in Lyon County. According to Gregg Hoy, who presented the church’s history during the service, 68 people attended its inaugural service and dedication that year.
“Kansas had become a state just over a decade earlier in 1861,” he said. “Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox in 1865, and Wild Bill Hickock was appointed mayor of Abilene only a year earlier in 1871.”
Sardis was the capital of the ancient kingdom of Lydia — an important city of the Persian Empire — situated in the Hermus valley at the foot of Mount Tmolus. The site was located near the modern day village of Sart, near Salihli in the Manisa province of Turkey.
Hoy said Sardis was mentioned in the Bible, in Revelation 3:1-6. Sardis is also a small community outside of Pembrokeshire, Wales.
“Whether chosen from the Bible or chosen because of ancestral roots, it is a unique name that sets this church apart from any other in the community,” Hoy said.
Services were first given in Welsh, and it wasn’t until 1899 that sermons were given in both Welsh and English.
The Ladies Aid Society was established in 1919 as a way to fund church needs, including paying for electricity and lighting to be installed in the church.
Marilyn Hoy, Gregg’s mother, is a lifetime member of the church. At 83, she said she had been a part of the Sardis congregation all her life.
“I grew up across the road,” she said. “You had relatives upon relatives. We had Sunday School, ice cream socials.”
Hoy said it was nice to celebrate the church’s longevity. The original church was destroyed in a fire in 1984.
“Immediately they started plans for building it back,” she said.
The church was rebuilt on the original foundation.
“We are very fortunate to be able to come to church here,” Hoy added.
Karen Bugbee Armbrust, who has fond memories of attending Sunday School at the church as a child, said the church was the center of her community.
“This was the focus. We were a farming community and this church was just, everytime we went to Emporia, we came to this corner and turned,” she said. “It was not only our religious focus.”
Armbrust — who isn’t Welsh — said jokes about “letting” non-Welsh congregants attend services rang true in some respects. She remembered picking up the party line telephone and hearing people speaking Welsh through the handset.
“You knew this was a Welsh community,” she said.
Armbrust, who settled in Manhattan in 1993, said it was important for her to come back to the church on Sunday.
“It was the 150th [anniversary] and I just thought it was the thing to do,” she said. “It was so much of my life. These ladies had such a hand in my upbringing.”
Darlene Rees was another longtime member of the church, getting married there in 1954.
“We came down here a long time ago and both of our kids grew up in the church,” she said. “It’s been a home base.”
Pastor Gary Gooszen, who said he’s led the congregation for more than 20 years, said the church’s Welsh origins relaxed over the years. Although he was raised Mennonite, Gooszen was welcomed to Sardis.
“The community is more diverse than it used to be,” Gooszen said.
It’s also much smaller. Most of the attendees are older, many of them widowed. The youngest family lives in Emporia with their infant son, but the days of church dinners and socials and a strong Sunday School program are just a memory.
Gooszen said it’s important for the church to look toward the future now.
“We can’t rely upon the past,” he said. “We have to look to the future. That’s something that we’ll have to build on.”
That, of course, doesn’t mean ignoring the past, Gooszen said.
“A celebration of an anniversary is an important reminder,” he said during his sermon. “That’s our beginning. We are all identified by our histories.”
Sardis Congregational Church holds services at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Gooszen said everyone is welcome.
