A small but dedicated group of churchgoers celebrated 150 years of faith and community at Sardis Congregational Church Sunday morning. The church, located at the southwest corner of Road 140 and Road J, is the last operating rural church in Lyon County.

Founded in Sept. 1872, Sardis Congregational Church represented what was then a large community of Welsh settlers in Lyon County. According to Gregg Hoy, who presented the church’s history during the service, 68 people attended its inaugural service and dedication that year.

