Small Business Saturday brought masked shoppers to downtown Emporia for deals and COVID-safe fun as the holiday shopping season commenced.
Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. The Saturday after Thanksgiving is designated as the day to shop small and spend locally.
Saturday started out slowly for Kim Redeker and her staff at The Sweet Granada, but about an hour after opening the doors, Redeker said business picked up.
“We’ve been steady to busy since about 11 a.m.,” Redeker said on Saturday afternoon. “It’s been fantastic.”
Not only were people coming in — at times shoppers had to wait outside to observe safe capacity limits — compared to the same day last year, sales were up.
“We’ve had about the same number of people in the store as last year, but they’re spending more. That tells me people are making shopping with us a priority,” Redeker said.
Lisa Gutierrez made a point to shop local on Saturday, purchasing about half the items on her gift list from local businesses.
“We enjoy going to all the small businesses downtown,” she said. “The owners treat you well and you know your money is staying local.”
This was the first year Kaila Mock, owner of Trox Gallery and Gifts, participated in Small Business Saturday. She opened her establishment in February, then had to close within weeks when Emporia went into safer-at-home mode.
Now experiencing her first holiday season as a business owner, Mock was enthusiastic about the Saturday’s shoppers.
“It’s gone really, really, really, really well,” she said. “We’ve been busy all day, everyone has been in a wonderful mood, everyone has been perfect about wearing masks. It’s my favorite day ever.”
Puzzles, a popular stay-at-home activity, were big sellers as well as books and original art.
“People are finding little treasures to make the perfect gift,” Mock said. “I’m excited about all the checks I get to write to my artists next week.”
Spending Locally
Emporia Main Street organized Small Business Saturday in Emporia. The organization advertised the shopping event and created the Elf Scavenger Hunt to encourage people to shop locally.
Casey Woods, director of Emporia Main Street, said he was encouraged by how well the day went for member businesses and shoppers alike. Based on what he saw and heard, Small Business Saturday was a success.
“We’ll send out a survey to business owners next week, but anecdotally it seems like people made a point to shop small and avoided the out-of-town mass chaos,” he said. “They understand what it means to small businesses, especially this year, that they’re spending their money locally. It keeps our small businesses going and keeps Emporia unique.”
Woods noted that if shoppers are unsure what that special someone on their list would like, Main Street gift certificates are a good solution.
“They can be redeemed with any Main Street member and 100% of the face value goes to the business,” he said. “We absorb any fees associated with the gift certificates, so it’s a win-win for the consumer and the Main Street business.”
An Encouraging Day
At Gravel City Adventure, Operations Manager Aaron Apel said he was “encouraged” by Saturday’s shopping event.
“We weren’t getting our hopes up because people have different opinions about coming to brick and mortar stores right now,” he said. “But we’ve had a good day.”
This has been an especially difficult year for the cycling shop which is geared toward adventure enthusiasts and relies on community engagement. With the cancelation of gravel cycling events throughout the Midwest, business has been significantly lower than usual. Participating in Small Business Saturday was a bright spot for Apel.
“A lot of things you’d normally look forward to haven’t worked out this year, so it’s wonderful that Small Business Saturday did,” he said. “The local community has been incredibly supportive. I’m encouraged.”
Tammy Adkins, owner of The Sports Fan, said that while business was down slightly, she was pleased by the overall response on Saturday. In an effort to make it easier to shop local, Adkins said The Sports Fan will be observing Black Friday for two weeks.
“We know people are worried about being around crowds, so we’re running our Black Friday deals through Dec. 10,” she said. “We really appreciate people coming in and shopping with us.”
Small businesses are always in need of local support, but for many 2020 is a make it or break it year. Local business owners said they are hopeful the success of Small Business Saturday will extend throughout the holiday season, and beyond.
“People are rallying around small businesses and, I hope, that will continue,” Redeker said. “It’s going to take all of us to make it work this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.