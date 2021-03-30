Oscar Macias, head coach of the Emporia girls soccer team, knows that his team is very young this season and that several positions will need to be filled by new players — including some freshman. However, he also knows there is reason for optimism.
“For the first time in a long time here in this town, some of these freshman girls are coming in having played club soccer,” Macias said. “Honestly, I want to say it’s been over a decade if not more since we’ve had girls that have played club soccer for any amount of time. … [The freshmen] are going to come in and be able to contribute some of that stuff where it wasn’t there before.”
Emporia will start two freshmen at centerback in Bonnie Gardner and Makayla Sherman, and Emeil Bennett will rack up minutes at midfielder. Addison Marshall, Avery Grimwood and Eryn Templeton are other freshmen who will likely come off the bench to see varsity time this year.
In addition to battle-proven youth, the Spartans also added another explosive weapon to their arsenal. Hannah Boa is a junior foreign exchange student from Denmark who has played soccer her whole life and did so in a place where the interest in the game is feverish and the training for it top-notch.
“She’s going to have a huge contribution,” Macias said. “She’s got a skill level and a vision level that you just can’t replicate, you can’t really quite coach.”
During her first outing in a Spartan uniform against Wichita North on March 19, Boa scored both of Emporia’s goals and, according to Macias, “very much could have had herself a couple more.”
The new faces will join a regiment of upperclassmen that, while small, Macias described as “all-around a good group.”
“In our junior class, we have some good vocal leaders and our seniors are quiet leaders, but they lead by example,” he said.
Seniors Esmeralda Monreal and Cassidy Ochs both play midfield and have the most experience on the squad, having played varsity since their freshman years. Forward Allie Baker, goalkeeper Nayeli Plazola and defender Isabel Garcia are juniors who also played varsity as freshmen.
“They stepped right in as soon as they came in as freshmen and played varsity time and played starting varsity time, so [the juniors] have some good experience, even if it has only been one season,” Macias said.
With a nearly equal mix of upper- and underclassmen in starting roles, one of the challenges this season will be bridging the gap between the veterans and the youth, especially since there are no sophomores on the varsity roster.
“It’s going to take a little bit to build the chemistry between girls that can get to know each other on a level off the field to be able to build chemistry on the field, so it’s going to take that first,” Macias said. “We’ve got to build up that chemistry and the little nuances of knowing body language and skill levels of each other and working off of each other’s skill. That’s our big goal right now. … And then we can talk about tactics beyond that.”
While the cancelation of the 2020 season obviously threw a wrench in the works for this year’s team, the Spartans tried to get together in the offseason whenever they could to “get their feet on the ball.” Macias said that this effort paid off.
“We were genuinely surprised and really, really proud of them as they came in at the beginning of this season [in] better condition than what we had thought would happen,” he said. “Certainly we have our challenges and we still have girls that we’re still working through that [with], but they did a good job trying to do as much as they could to put in the work to come in and be as prepared as they can.”
While Macias doesn’t have a specific overall record that he’s aiming for, he certainly thinks his team can improve upon 2019’s 3-12-2 mark, which he said was “our worst in the last several years.”
“I’ll tell you, I’m excited, I’m excited for the future of Lady Spartan soccer, I really am,” he said. “Considering the connection between the leadership that I know we can have on our team and the youth coming in, I’m excited for soccer in our town again as far as building that back up as a program. And for this particular team, I’m excited to see them build that connection, build that mesh and build that community with each other. I think they’re going to do it. It might take a little bit of time but I only expect them to be able to do that and have a great season.”
