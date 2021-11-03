An Emporia man died in a Kansas City, Missouri crash Monday, only one week after his 22nd birthday.
The Kansas City Star reported Luis Cervantes-Magana was driving in Penn Valley Park around 3:15 a.m. when his car somehow went out of control. Police said Cervantes-Magana was thrown out when the car flipped onto its roof.
No one else was in the car.
