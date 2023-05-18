Two Emporia teams will be in postseason action on Thursday.
The girls divers will be at state at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. Both Lady Spartans, freshman Allisyn Weiss and senior Jacey Stutler, will be there.
This will be Stutler’s second trip, having finished eighth last year. She wants to top that this time around.
“I’m pretty excited,” Stutler said. “I’m looking to beat my personal record and I hope to finish top eight at least.”
Weiss qualified during the team’s first meet of the season. She wants to make sure she does her best.
“I’m super excited, but also a little nervous,” Weiss said. “I just want to do the best I can. We’ve been watching our dives that need the most help and mainly focusing on those, but we’ve made sure to hit the others as well.”
Head coach Barb Clark feels the girls are ready.
“We qualified early, so we’ve had a lot of time to work on these dives for state,” Clark said. “I feel like being on that board at league, they’re ready.”
The preliminary round and semifinals will be today with the finals scheduled for Saturday.
The Spartan track and field teams will be at regionals this afternoon in Andover.
On the girls side, Mia Trujillo won the Centennial League championship in the discus. She knows there will be good competition at the regional.
“It’s going to be tough but I’m confident in myself,” Trujillo said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of good competition that will be there that I’ve never been up against.”
The girls as a team are coming off a second-place finish at the Centennial League meet. Trujillo is happy with what she has seen as a team.
“The girls have been doing wonderful,” Trujillo said. “I’m proud of them all and I think we’ll be able to pull it out.”
Daghyn True took second at last week’s Centennial League meet in the 1,600 on the boys side. He said the team has had a slower week of practice leading into today.
“We’ve been just taking it lightly this week trying to stay rested up,” True said. “We want to make sure we’re ready to give it everything we have so we can get to state.”
True feels the boys have a good chance to be well-represented at state if they focus on performing their best.
“I feel like we have a good shot to get a lot of people in,” True said. “We just need to focus on doing our thing.”
The top four finishers in each event qualify for state.
