The first frost of the fall is inching closer to Lyon County, but it's not here yet.
Butler County is under an advisory for possible patchy frost, issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. The advisory leaves out the Emporia area, as well as northeast Kansas.
Points south and west of the Flint Hills also could see frost here and there late Wednesday and early Thursday, but nothing widespread is expected.
The temperature was well above freezing at Emporia Municipal Airport early Wednesday, as cloud cover helped keep the overnight low at 61 degrees.
The slight chance of rain which was forecast Tuesday night never happened, leaving Emporia officially dry for the sixth day in a row.
