Emporia had five golfers playing in the Kansas Junior Golf Tour event at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Thursday.

Two members of the Emporia High School boys golf team that finished fifth at the state tournament last month were playing in the boys 16+ age group. Nolan Jacob finished fifth with a 76 (+5) and Hudson Sauder was tied for eighth with an 80 (+9).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.