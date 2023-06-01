Emporia had five golfers playing in the Kansas Junior Golf Tour event at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Thursday.
Two members of the Emporia High School boys golf team that finished fifth at the state tournament last month were playing in the boys 16+ age group. Nolan Jacob finished fifth with a 76 (+5) and Hudson Sauder was tied for eighth with an 80 (+9).
Jacob said he was happy overall with how he played.
“The front nine went really well,” Jacob said. “The back nine had a few bad swings and putts. But overall, I’m happy with my round.”
Jacob, along with Sauder, will be juniors in the fall and have two years of varsity experience under their belts. With Caden Massey graduating, it will be on the junior class to step up and be leaders for Emporia next spring. Playing in the summer will help prepare them.
“I love summer golf,” Jacob said. “It’s a lot of fun, but it’s definitely to prepare and get more tournament experience for high school golf. I’m going to try to get as many tournaments in as possible this summer.”
In the boys 13-15 age group, Marley Harter shot a 92 and Chesney Erkel had a 112.
Harter will be an incoming freshman at Emporia High School in the fall and hopes to play for the high school golf team. He feels playing in summer tournaments will help prepare him for that stage.
“I’m hoping to get better before the high school season,” Harter said. “I will be a freshman this year and I hope to play for the golf team.”
Maddex Gurley was the only player in the prep (12 & under) division. He shot a 54 in nine holes.
