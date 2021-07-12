Connecting with the world around us is one of the most important things — if not the most important thing — that we can do, according to Dave Leiker.
On Saturday morning, the Emporia-based photographer organized and led a Prairie Walk at Pioneer Bluffs’ new prairie nature trail. The main goal of the walk was to share his artist’s perspective about how his photography helps him connect to the world around him.
“I think we develop a deeper understanding about ourselves and our relation to each other and nature by being out in it and opening ourselves up to it,” Leiker said. “You really have to be in the element and listen for it and gradually, let it’s importance come to you in ways you may not expect. Being quietly open, and seeing what kind of things come out of it.”
“[The land is] owned by a nonprofit, so this land is managed by them and it’s administered by a board of directors,” Leiker said. “We have a really wonderful executive director [Lynn Smith] that takes care of day-to-day stuff.”
To prepare for the event, Leiker spent time building a bridge so people at the walk could cross the river safely, along with preparing for rain in numerous ways.
“I didn’t have to study too much because this is kind of my life, you know I’m on my home turf and I’m doing my thing,” Leiker said.
The photographer was extremely pleased with how the Prairie Walk went, as well as how the crowd reacted to his stories and to the outdoors.
“I was really pleased with everybody,” Leiker said. “They really committed themselves to the path, the mud, and crossing the stream, and they enjoyed it. I was worried about it being too slippery, but wonderful adventurous people who I could tell really appreciated the land and the path.”
Cheryl Bowman, who attended the walk, liked that she was able to see nature through a different perspective.
“Just enjoying the people and the scenery here is so different from what you would normally see,” Bowman said. “It was a really nice walk. He did a great job on that.”
Leiker is planning to make the Prairie Walk an annual event in the future.
