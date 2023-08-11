Area law enforcement agencies were crowned the winners of the 2023 Battle of the Badges Friday, pulling in a last minute win over the Emporia Fire Department and EMS by just three votes.

By the end of voting Friday, law enforcement had earned 59 votes, Emporia Fire had 56 and Lyon County Emergency Communications Center had 50. This is the second year in a row law enforcement agencies have won the coveted trophy.

