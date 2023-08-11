Area law enforcement agencies were crowned the winners of the 2023 Battle of the Badges Friday, pulling in a last minute win over the Emporia Fire Department and EMS by just three votes.
By the end of voting Friday, law enforcement had earned 59 votes, Emporia Fire had 56 and Lyon County Emergency Communications Center had 50. This is the second year in a row law enforcement agencies have won the coveted trophy.
“It’s kind of like the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Emporia Police Department Captain Ray Mattas. “It always seems to keep you on the edge until the end.”
Mattas said the Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office were grateful to take home the win, but more grateful for the ability to come out and serve the community.
“We’re out here as much as we possibly can be,” he said. “We’re part of the community, and want to be seen as part of the community.”
Mattas also encouraged people to come out and donate blood if they are eligible.
“You never know when it might be you that’s gonna need that blood,” he said. “I know we’ve had family members that have had to go through surgery, and fortunately they didn’t need it, but you never know if something may happened. You never know when you may be involved in an accident unexpectedly and might need it, so it’s important that we have those reserves up so they’re there when we need them.”
A total of 199 units were collected overall during the drive.
American Red Cross account manager Susan Faler told The Gazette that she was grateful for the community support during the annual blood drive.
“The Emporia community came out when they heard there was need,” she said. “I know there were some times where there were some long waits, and we apologize for that. There are just so many different things that are not under our control. We appreciate everybody’s patience and that they all came out.”
Faler said summer is always a harder time to collect blood donations due to travel plans and other events that might keep people away. That, combined with an already historic need for blood supply, means events like Battle of the Badges are incredibly important.
“Battle of the Badges are perfect when they get to go in the summer,” she said. “This is a time when our numbers are low. Because schools aren’t in session, more than 20% of our blood comes from students, so we know we’re always going to have a dip. ... Having this battle in August is just perfect for us because this is a time that we really need it.”
Faler added that blood donations only have a 42-day shelf life. That means people should make plans to donate regularly.
Those who donate regular blood can donate every 56 days, while those who donate Power Red can donate every 112 days.
“It’s important to constantly be donating,” she said. “We really would try to encourage people to try to be regular donors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.