Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State women’s basketball team found its shooting touch in an 88-72 victory over Lincoln on Saturday afternoon in White Auditorium.
The Hornets scored the first four points of the game and led the entire first quarter, taking a 14-13 lead into the second period.
The Blue Tigers used a 10-2 run early in the second to take a 23-19 lead with 6:54 left in the half. The Hornets responded with an 11-0 run of their own over the next four minutes to take a 30-23 lead. Kali Martin beat the buzzer with a lay-up to send Emporia State to the locker rooms with its biggest lead of the half at 37-27.
The Hornets would extend the lead to 15 points to start the second half as they led 42-27 with 7:57 left in the third. Emporia State led by 12 on a 3-pointer from Martin with 2:13 left in the quarter but Lincoln would end the period on a 9-3 run to trail just 58-52 heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the Lady Hornets use a 14-3 run in under three minutes to take control of the game. ESU went six of six from the field during the run with Karsen Schultz scoring eight of the 14 points. The Lady Hornets would go five of six from the free-throw line the rest of the way for the 88-72 win.
Martin had a career-high 22 points with seven assists and four steals as all five starters scored in double figures. Schultz and Ehlainia Hartman both had 16 points with Schultz pulling down seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while Hartman had eight rebounds. Tre’Zure Jobe scored 12 points and dished eight assists with four steals. Victoria Price rounded out the double-figure scorers with ten points.
The Hornets will be back in action Tuesday when they play host to No. 21 Missouri Western in a single makeup game. Tip-off from White Auditorium is set for 6:00 p.m.
