The Emporia High School girls wrestling team placed seventh out of over 30 teams at the Ladycat Classic hosted by Basehor-Linwood High School on Saturday.
Emporia ended with 150 points, just 2.5 points behind Seaman. Dodge City won the event with a score of 371.
The Lady Spartans were led by Azia Obregon, who took second at 115 pounds.
Other notable Emporia finishers were Katina Keosybounheuang was at 120 (third). Kiana Flores-Delgado finished at 170 (fifth) and Virginia Munoz at 135 (seventh).
Emporia will head to Spring Hill for a dual match on Tuesday before heading into Christmas break.
