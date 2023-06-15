Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission approved multiple purchases for the Road and Bridge department and fielded appropriation requests at its meeting Thursday morning.

Assistant County Engineer Jim Brull presented commissioners with a bid from Kansas Security for security features for the new Road and Bridge facilities for a total of $52,402.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.