The Lyon County Commission approved multiple purchases for the Road and Bridge department and fielded appropriation requests at its meeting Thursday morning.
Assistant County Engineer Jim Brull presented commissioners with a bid from Kansas Security for security features for the new Road and Bridge facilities for a total of $52,402.
“This is for cameras, door locks, gates, all the wiring, pedestals for the gate system,” Brull said, adding that the new system is more inline with that of the Sheriff’s Office and courthouse.
In further Road and Bridge purchases, the commission approved the purchase of a 2024 Silverado 2500 HD 4WD crew cab pickup from Longbine Autoplaza for $52,620 from the multi-year fund. County Engineer Chip Woods said the Silverado that was approved at the March 30 meeting can no longer be delivered. A used 2022 Virnig 84” angle broom from Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company for $6,250 from the road and bridge fund was also approved.
Commissioners also approved a supplemental agreement with KDOT for replacement of Troublesome Creek Bridge on County Road J South of Road 215. Additionally, the county approved a new copier/printer/scanner from Heartland Office Systems for $6,995 from the road and bridge fund.
In other business, the county approved upgrades to the county's servers and storage area network (SAN) for $37,360.16. Human Resources Director Janice Huffman presented commissioners with a request for up to $500 for the county’s Corporate Challenge team. It was approved as presented.
Lastly, the commission received allocation requests from the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, Empower House Ministries and the Lyon County Fairboard.
