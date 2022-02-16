After nearly two complete seasons of diving, Emporia High’s Braxton Higgins still hasn’t finished below first place.
On Thursday, he will begin his quest to defend last year’s state title at the 2022 5-1A boys state diving championships at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.
The junior second-year diver is scheduled to dive five times on Thursday, three times on Friday and three times on Saturday.
Having never been defeated, Higgins is justifiably confident.
“I will be comfortable and be able to win it again,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
Last season, Higgins won every meet he entered.
To cap things off, he didn’t just win the state competition; he utterly dominated it. His final score was 487.50 and that of the second-place finisher, Andrew Hartegan of St. James Academy, was 345.00.
For context, the difference between Higgins’ and Hartegan’s scores (142.50 points) was nearly equivalent to the difference between Hartegan’s runner-up score and the score of the 12th-place finisher (142.85 points).
He’s kept his unbeaten streak going again this year. Last week, he won his second straight Centennial League title with a score of 455.00, compared to second-place finisher Zeke Kohl of Manhattan’s 381.85. He was also named first-team all-Centennial League.
But his performance there wasn’t quite up to his standards.
“At league, I did pretty good but I wasn’t really satisfied with it, so I was getting a little nervous (about state),” Higgins said. “But after the practice this week we’ve been having, I’m feeling really confident. … I’ve been working a lot on my form and my execution, so I feel like it’s going to be pretty good.”
He said that he should be able to surpass the score he tallied at last year’s state competition because the dives he will perform over the next three days have a higher degree of difficulty.
His goal – besides repeating as state champion, of course – is to break a score of 500, which he thinks he’ll be able to do. The 5-1A state meet record is 533.55, set by Daniel Fecteau of Blue Valley West in 2015.
“If I do really good this year, I might be able to get it, but next year I will try to plan to get that with super hard difficulty,” he said.
Higgins is the only member of the Emporia swimming and diving team to qualify for state this season. He will begin diving at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
