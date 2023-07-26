Special to The Gazette
CareArc has announced a free Back-To-School Sports Physical Clinic, dedicated to ensuring the health and readiness of local students for the new academic year.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 9:52 pm
As part of the National Health Center Week celebrations, this special event aims to offer free sports physicals to students in Emporia and surrounding areas.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., students who require a sports physical for participation in organized sports or team programs (such as football, volleyball, cheerleading, and more) are invited to visit CareArc’s location at 420 W. 15th Ave.
“Our mission at CareArc is to create a healthy community and one of the best ways to achieve that is by supporting the health and well-being of our young students,” said Tammy Black, Chief Medical Director at CareArc.
During this special event, dedicated CareArc staff will be available to provide free sports physicals for eligible students. No appointments are necessary, and we welcome all local students to take advantage of this opportunity. For those with scheduled vaccinations, we will have vaccination services available, with applicable charges.
To streamline the process for students seeking sports physicals, CareArc urges parents or guardians to bring completed and signed sports physical forms required by their respective school districts. For those who don’t have the necessary forms, CareArc will provide them at the event. It is important to note that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the visit.
“We believe that investing in the health and well-being of our youth is an investment in a thriving future for our community. Through this event, we not only aim to provide essential health services but also to educate parents and students about healthy living habits and the importance of proactive healthcare,” added Black.
For more information and updates about the Free Back-To-School Physical Clinic, please visit CareArc’s website at carearc.org.
