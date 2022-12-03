The high school basketball season opened this weekend as all area teams were in action, with two playing twice. Avenged losses, statements and growth were all part of the Friday night experience.
Boys
Lyon County League
St. Marys High School handed Olpe High School its only loss last year, but it was payback time last night, as the Eagles dispatched the Bears, 61-39. Big man Blake Skalsky scored 21 points, followed by Garret Cole’s 13.
Hartford High School is off to a fast start in 2022-23, winning its first two games. The Jaguars beat Marmaton Valley Thursday, 68-51. Senior guard Ali Smith led all scoring with 34 points. Last night Hartford upended Midway High School, 87-35. Smith dropped 27 on the Jets, and Jaguar post player Duncan Baker contributed 11.
Madison High School stifled Yates Center High School, 42-15. Lane Darbro scored 14 points and Bryson Turner 11, while Gavin Isch grabbed 11 boards and recorded five points.
Lebo High School rocked Flinthills High School, 61-26.
Flint Hills League
Northern Heights High School lost its season opener to Osage City High School, 68-27.
Chase County High School defeated Central Heights High School, 35-31.
Girls
Lyon County League
Lebo High School defeated Flinthills High School, 64-24, sending a message that they’re on a mission this year.
“We had a really good night,” said Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner in a text message. “We played really well on defense and got up 31 to start the third.”
The usual suspects reached double digits in scoring last night. Audrey Peek put down 30, followed by Brooklyn Jones with 19 and Saige Hadley with 12.
Olpe High School lost a close one against St. Marys High School, 46-41.
“It was an interesting game,” said Olpe head coach Ron Slaymaker. “We’re up 12-2 at the end of the first quarter, and they put a spanking on us in the second quarter. They were up at halftime 26-19, and then we played even the second half. They scored 20, and we scored 20. And obviously, the second quarter did us in, but I thought we played really well.”
Kadey Robert led Olpe with 14 points.
Madison High School crushed Yates Center High School, 46-11.
Hartford (1-1) lost to Marmaton Valley High School, 39-31 on Thursday and blew out Midway High School, 56-6 Friday night.
Flint Hills League
Chase County High School topped Central Heights, 48-29.
