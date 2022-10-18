EHS girls golf state

The Emporia girls golf team with the state runner-up trophy.

 Courtesy Beau Welch

The best year in the history of the Emporia High School girls golf program ended with a runner-up finish at the KSHSAA Class 5A state tournament in Hesston on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans finished with a team score of 675 over the two days. They were in fourth place after the first day with a score of 343, but took 11 strokes off their score on day two. They finished 25 strokes behind champion Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

