The best year in the history of the Emporia High School girls golf program ended with a runner-up finish at the KSHSAA Class 5A state tournament in Hesston on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans finished with a team score of 675 over the two days. They were in fourth place after the first day with a score of 343, but took 11 strokes off their score on day two. They finished 25 strokes behind champion Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
For head coach Rick Eckert, it was initially a waiting game as the teams ahead of them were still out on the course when Emporia had finished. But he sensed the girls had played well and would not lose ground.
“It was one of those things when you’re sitting there and you want to be excited, but you can't until those last numbers are posted,” Eckert said. “We knew that it was going to be close but we had to wait probably a half hour until the three teams that were ahead of us finished because they went off the front nine to start the day, and we went off the back nine. Our side just played faster so then it was just a waiting game.
“But the girls were excited. They knew we did well and probably weren't going to lose ground. It was just a matter of what was going to happen as far as how far could we possibly move up and it seemed like, with every group that came through, we moved into a little bit better position. It was really exciting to go through that.”
Senior Avary Eckert finished in a tie for fourth individually with a score of 152, shooting rounds of 75 and 77. Senior Olivia Eckert finished eighth with a score of 157 (80 and 77).
But the big difference for Emporia was freshman Elise Eckert, who shot a new personal best of 81 after shooting a 93 on Monday (174 total). Rick Eckert shared a story from the car ride home about what made the difference.
“Elise did such a fantastic job today,” Eckert said. “It was funny, we were on the way home and she was telling us as she was waiting to tee off on the first hole with the other girls, a couple of them were talking about how nervous they were and Elise goes, ‘Hey you know what, we were just worried about making the cut, so I'm just out here for fun today.’ She thought that's what helped her shoot her best round, and it probably was.”
Junior Ella Fessler finished with a score of 192 (95 and 97) while freshman Peyton Owens posted a 222 (112 and 110).
For Rick Eckert, dad and coach, this was a year he will never forget. He’s proud of how his girls handled everything, especially how far Avary and Olivia have come in four years.
“It’s one of those things where it's hard to separate the coach and the dad side of things,” Eckert said. “As their coach, it's like they did exactly what we needed them to do. They went out and took care of business, stayed focused and played well. They fought through some adversity and did everything they were supposed to help us get to this position.
“As a dad, I'm unbelievably proud of them. They have worked so hard over the last four years and as much as they struggled when they played here their freshman year, it's a vindication of their work to perform as well as they did. Avary was so ecstatic she finally played two full, solid rounds and scored well in both of them. Olivia was the same way. She was a little disappointed with her performance on Monday but she came back and shot below her average for the second day, and that's all you can ask the kids to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.