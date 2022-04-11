Tuesday could be a “take cover” day in the Emporia area.
“Severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening into Tuesday night,” a National Weather Service advisory said Monday morning. “Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible...”
In fact, Chase and Lyon Counties are at level three on the five-point severe weather scale for thunderstorms. And there's a 10% chance for tornadoes of at least EF-2 level to develop, especially between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Before the storms come, the area could face very high fire danger during the afternoon as winds gust as high as 45 miles per hour. It also could be Emporia's warmest day so far this year, with a forecast high of 86 degrees.
The thunderstorm risk should end by 7 a.m. Wednesday. Then the temperature could fall to the freezing point Thursday morning.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a brief freeze over the weekend, with a low of 29 Saturday morning which lasted less than an hour. Cottonwood Falls fell to 25. Sunday's highs were 76 in Emporia and 73 in Cottonwood Falls.
