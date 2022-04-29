Eric McCabe of Emporia was inducted into the Kansas Flying Disc Association Hall of Fame Thursday evening.
The induction took place at the Emporia Country Club.
McCabe is one of seven members of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. According to a written release from the KFDA, McCabe is a “highly decorated player who won the 2010 World Championships in Disc Golf. Beyond his 86 total Professional Disc Golf Association career victories on tour, McCabe is an acclaimed course designer, team manager for Dynamic Discs, founder of the Glass Blown Open and a tireless volunteer for the sport.”
For McCabe, it’s a humbling honor.
“It’s kind of surreal, honestly,” he said. “It’s such an honor just to be even nominated for it, but to be in the inaugural class and looking at who else was nominated? It makes me appreciate it even more.”
The Kansas Flying DIsc Association said the state has a “storied history” of disc golf that dates back to the 1960s and 1970s.
“Players from every corner of the state organized clubs, produced newsletters and held tournaments throughout the region at that time,” it said in an earlier release. “These early pioneers set the foundation for the sport to flourish and grow statewide.”
The Hall of Fame seeks to “honor and document those that have had a meaningful impact on the sport through organizing, supporting or competing at the state, regional, national or world level.”
The other members of the first class of the Kansas Flying Disc Hall of Fame include Bill Paulson, Dennis Vahsholtz, Hal Kurz, Pete Cashen, Tavish Carduff, and KU/HorrorZontals/Bettys.
