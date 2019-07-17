The Emporia Fire Department responded to 67 calls for service during the week of July 8 - 14.
Of those calls, five were for fires (non-EMS). A majority of the calls, 45, were emergency medical responses while 16 were inter-facility transfers of patients. There was one regional hazardous materials response. The department also provided three free, walk-in blood pressure checks and competed 36 hours of formal training.
In terms of fire prevention, the Emporia Fire Department conducted 71 fire and life safety building inspections and three public education events. Firefighters also installed two smoke detectors in a residence.
The fire department issued 18 building permits valued at $157,065. The department completed 42 permitted construction inspections, investigated seven minimum housing complaints and 27 tall grass and weed complaints.
This week's safety message is: Lighting to improve the look and safety of our home, electric tools to make our outdoor work easier and power lines to our home, all need to be handled with care. Have a qualified electrician do all electrical work. To prevent an electrical shock, make sure all your outside receptacles are ground fault circuit interrupter protected. Check lighting and extension cords that are listed by a qualified test laboratory and are marked for outside use. Follow these guidelines to have a safe summer.
Anyone with further questions about the Emporia Fire Department or programs offered can contact Chief Jack Taylor at 620-343-4230 or jtaylor@emporia-kansas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.