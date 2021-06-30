Emporia sisters Katarra and Roxann Jackson both recently placed in the top 10 in their age groups at the America’s National Miss pageant, which was held in Atlanta, Ga..
Both of the girls have achieved titles in the Miss Southern States pageant; Katarra is Miss Southern States Teen and Roxann is Miss Southern States Little. They will both be competing in the National Pageant in Branson on July 18-24.
This pageant was Katarra’s first time competing in the teen division and Roxann’s first time competing in the Little division. Because of this, both of them are at the young end of their age group, which makes placing in the top 10 is much more difficult.
“Since it was my first time competing in the teen division, it was kind of scary and I doubted myself a little bit, but making top 10 just gives a confidence boost,” Katarra said. “It makes you feel good and you don’t realize how competing changes yourself. I’m more confident, I talk to more people, I do a lot of things for my community than I would have if I didn’t do pageants.”
Katarra has been competing in pageants for 10 years, and her platform is Have no F.E.A.R. (Face Everything and Rise). She feels that this is an important message that brings people together.
“It kind of goes with everything because I struggled with reading, and people would make fun of me about it, and I know that that’s not fair to anybody else to go through all alone,” Katarra said. “Even though I’m 14 years old, you can communicate with me because I have been through a lot that not everybody knows about but it’s more than one child should go through alone.”
Katarra was recently selected by the Natalie M Foundation to donate to a charity of her choice. She chose the SOS Foundation because the family knew some people that had been through the program, and donating to this foundation would be very meaningful to her.
“She was one of three, out of a bunch of applicants, to get selected for Natalie M Foundation to donate on three of the contestants behalf and Katarra was the first one to get recognized,” Angelita Jackson, the girls’ mother, said. “They are going to come down to Emporia from Kansas City, they are going to do a check presentation, they are going to donate $250 in Katarra’s name to SOS Foundation in Emporia, and they are also going to fill the SOS Foundation’s pantry on Katarra’s behalf.”
Pageants are often stereotyped as a beauty contest, but for the Jacksons, this is not the case. Jackson believes that by having her daughters compete in these pageants, their confidence will be higher.
“We want [Katarra] to know that we don’t do it because of the beauty aspect. We do it for the part where she’s building her confidence, she’s showing the people who her true character is without this part of it, and that’s what we want our 7-year-old to follow,” Jackson said. “We thought that it was pretty unique that [Roxann] would want to do it as well, she doesn’t seem like a girly-girl most days, but she does act like a girly-girl when it comes to pageants, she does know how to play the pageant role.”
At 7, Roxann has been competing in pageants since she was 4. As her talent, she chooses to sing A cappella, which is Jackson’s favorite part.
“For Roxann, my favorite part is when she does the talents, because at 7 years old, she chooses to sing A cappella,” Jackson said. “She has chosen a song that a lot of adults feel is too mature for her age, but it’s her favorite song, and she sings it well. I just think that it really shows who she is. She sings ‘The Breakup Song’ by Francesca Battistelli. That’s her favorite song and that’s my favorite part about her performance.”
Roxann said that her favorite part of being in pageants is the friends that she meets and the talents that she performs.
Her platform is Roxann’s T.E.A.M (Together Everybody Achieves More). With this platform, Roxann chooses to fill the “Blessing Boxes” around town as her community service.
“That’s why she chooses to do the blessing boxes because she has had friends that haven’t had food, so she feels that this is the easiest way for us to give back to the community,” Jackson said.
Jackson announced during the interview that the girls were going to be participating in an international pageant, which was exciting — and surprising — news for the girls. The location and date for that pageant has not been disclosed to the Jacksons yet.
“We are just super proud of them and the things that they choose to use their time for,” Jackson said.
All of the support from the community is what keeps the girls going, according to Jackson.
“I just would like to thank our community for always supporting and sponsoring our girls,” she said. “Some businesses in the community have always sponsored them since Katarra started pageants and have continued to even through COVID, and I really appreciate the way that Emporia comes together to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.