Mighty minions and would-be heroes streamed into Albert Taylor Hall on the Emporia State University campus Saturday afternoon to attend the performance of Dragons and Mythical Beasts, intent on helping the reluctant hero Dave achieve his father’s approval by vanquishing dragons and mythical beasts.
But Dave has a kind heart and is hesitant to follow his father’s advice: “You can’t be a hero without some people getting torched along the way.”
The acclaimed show was nominated for a prestigious 2022 Olivier Award for “Best Family Entertainment”. The smash UK hit, now on a U.S. tour, kicked off the Emporia Arts Council 2023 season. EAC Board President Colleen Mitchell noted, “It’s just exciting to have fun shows like this one for kids. We’re thrilled to see such a huge crowd this afternoon here at Albert Taylor Hall on this beautiful sunny day!”
The timid and sometimes scaredy-cat Dave, with assistance from various young audience members, finds ways to complete his hero’s tasks without torching any of the impressive mythical beasts–from a huge golden unicorn the size of a bus and a tiny (and not-so-nice) tooth fairy to an enormous lumbering rock troll and a majestic griffin. Maybe because of Dave’s kindness, the awe-inspiring Indrik appears and Dave’s hero quest is successfully completed.
Third grader Gavin Mayes confidently asserted, “The adventure is the best part.”
The detail and craft of the puppets is truly amazing, with each showing its own personality and voice. Skillful puppeteers, who are hardly noticeable during the show, animate each sophisticated electronic design, providing both ambulation and the voice particular to their specific puppet. Whether as large as the dragon, which filled the entire stage, or as small as the stuffed-animal-sized Japanese Baku, each was a marvel to behold. Cute little George the Wyvern won everyone’s heart, but each intricately detailed beast had its own unique and somehow loveable appeal.
Siblings Artie and Ember Osterhaut were eager to see the show. So eager, in fact, that Artie sported a full dragon suit in a trendy shade of green. Older sister Ember explained that she has a “book with fairies and dragons and beasts. And a fairy garden.”
The storyline is thin, mostly a kid-friendly way of showcasing the stupendous puppet beasts on stage. But the light-hearted quest is fun for heroes of all ages, and the moral of being kind ensures a happy ending with no beasts harmed in the process.
As the fabled Indrik gracefully ambled off stage, Dave–who had just achieved his long-sought hero status–motioned toward the audience.
“They are all heroes, too. Remember to always be kind to each other.”
Learn about upcoming events hosted by visiting the Emporia Arts Center at 815 Commercial St., call 620-343-6473, see their website at emporiaksarts.org, or find them on Facebook.
