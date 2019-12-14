Braxton Higgins has long dreamed of becoming an Olympic gymnast.
Now, with a world championship under his belt, the 14-year-old is determined now more than ever to achieve his dream.
A freshman at Emporia High School, Braxton earned the gold medal in the 13-14 double-mini trampoline event while representing Team USA during the 2019 World Trampoline and Tumbling Age Group Competitions at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo, Japan, last week. He finished 10th overall in the men’s trampoline event.
“On trampoline, I wanted to get top 15, and I got top 10,” he said. “On double-mini, I wanted to get top 3, and I got first.”
Standing on the podium to accept his medal at Ariake Gymnastics Center — where the 2020 Summer Olympics will be held — was an unforgettable experience for the young gymnast, who has already earned seven national championships since 2012, and has placed in the top three in 17 out of 22 opportunities. In the 2017 World Age Group Competition in Sofia, Bulgaria, he placed in the top 10 in two of his three events.
“It was an honor,” he said, saying he feels “proud” to wear the Team USA uniform.
The double-mini trampoline is smaller than a regulation competition trampoline. It has a sloped end and a flat bed. Gymnasts run and jump onto the sloping end and then jump onto the flat part before dismounting onto a mat.
“You do a skill on the first trampoline and a skill off of the second trampoline and land onto the mat,” Braxton said. “There are three zones — red, yellow and blue — and red’s the best.”
Braxton’s long-time coach Josh Wright, who has trained him at Skywalkers Gymnastics for the last eight years, said the double-mini is a quick event where every second counts. Unlike some other gymnastics events where the athletes have time to recover points after a mistake, in the double-mini event athletes need to be at their best form in order to get top points.
Braxton had the top score in both the preliminary and final rounds, and unlike some competitions where scores are cumulative, the final scores were reset to zero. That meant, Braxton won twice.
“The coolest thing about that situation is that [the score] started over,” Mandi Higgins, Braxton’s mother, said. “Competitions in the US, they will add on to the scores for the finals, but in this meet they started over. The only thing it did was, it gave him position, so he went last in the finals because he was first. Basically, he beat everybody twice is the way I look at it.”
Mandi, who traveled to Tokyo with Braxton for the meet, said watching her son excel in gymnastics was “indescribable.”
“It’s amazing watching your kid be able to check a goal,” she said. “We all have things that we want to do — that we strive to do — and to watch your kid actually do it? It’s kind of indescribable, actually.”
Because Braxton trains with Team USA coaches for world events, Wright traveled to Tokyo as a spectator to show his support during the meet. He said watching Braxton earn a world championship was both nerve-racking and exciting — and a little unbelievable.
“It’s still a little surreal, honestly,” he said. “It’s still setting in a little bit - I can believe it, but it’s still kind of hard to believe. It’s just an awesome, awesome thing. I was extremely nervous watching him, but it was exciting. I was off by myself, so I could get into my own zone and watch. As he was finishing everything, I was feeling extremely proud and really good, because it seemed like all of the hard work was paying off in all of his performances. He also scored higher than he ever has in trampoline, and that’s what he started on. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Preparing for a world championship is no small feat.
Braxton trained for 14 hours a week for three months, which had him going to school for half-days during that time. It’s something that most teens aren’t willing to do, something that sets elite athletes apart.
“It’s a lot of time and a lot of really, really hard work,” Wright said. “I mean, it’s a lot of time for me. We’re really lucky that the school has been so supportive and his teachers, and just the community for giving him that opportunity. We appreciate that, because he’s able to do extremely well when he’s given the opportunity.”
Wright said Braxton’s natural talent combined with a willingness to work hard and try new skills without complaint is what sets him apart from other athletes. He believes it is definitely possible for Braxton to become an Olympian.
Braxton still has 4 - 8 years before he can qualify for the Olympics, and Wright said the training and conditioning will be similar to what the teen is already doing. With a strong foundation, it will be a matter of building upon skills and becoming a stronger all-around athlete, and continuing to excel at world competitions.
“We just basically need to keep doing what we’re doing,” Wright said. “I believe that an Olympic-level athlete is no different than really anyone else, they just make really different decisions on a regular basis.”
With just a few weeks before the January season starts, Braxton’s ready to keep working hard and working toward that goal.
“Since he’s been little, he’s wanted to be an Olympian,” Mandi said. “I think after this meet, realizing and gaining more confidence, he’s realizing that, ‘If I work hard I can achieve this.’ I think the Olympics would be his next big goal.”
When asked if he agreed, Braxton’s answer was simple.
“Yes,” he said. “Definitely.”
Although raising a future Olympian is not a cheap financial endeavor, Mandi said she and husband Ryan will do everything they can to help Braxton reach his goal. The family has been grateful for support they have received from the community through fundraising efforts to offset travel expenses.
“We want to thank everyone who has supported Braxton to get to where he is, because it is a very expensive journey and it’s a very sacrificing journey,” Mandi said. “I’m just thankful that we have a lot of people to support him — and us — in getting him there.”
Those wishing to help the Higgins family with travel expenses can make a donation to the Braxton Higgins Fund at any Lyon County State Bank location.
