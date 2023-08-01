Rick Eckert Coach of the Year

Emporia's Rick Eckert is honored with the Girls Golf Coach of the Year Award from Tim Curran of the Kansas Coaches Association in Topeka on Monday.

 Courtesy Rick Eckert

The awards keep coming for the Emporia High School girls golf team.

Head coach Rick Eckert was named Girls Golf Coach of the Year by the Kansas Coaches Association at the KSHSAA meetings in Topeka on Monday.

