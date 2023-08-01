The awards keep coming for the Emporia High School girls golf team.
Head coach Rick Eckert was named Girls Golf Coach of the Year by the Kansas Coaches Association at the KSHSAA meetings in Topeka on Monday.
The team finished second at the Class 5A state tournament last fall, their best finish in team history.
Eckert viewed the award as a team honor and deflected the credit back to the players.
“This says everything about our team,” Eckert said. “Without them playing as well as they did, I would be like most other coaches and just fly under the radar. But the girls had a great deal of success and that obviously translated into people noticing a lot more of what they were accomplishing, and that's what eventually led to this award.”
The award is voted on by coaches from across the state. One award is given out per sport, regardless of classification.
Eckert credited the work put in by the team throughout the year that led to their success, and ultimately this award.
“It's obviously a great honor to win something like this,” Eckert said. “People recognize that your kids are doing good things, and that's what it's all about to me. This award is not for me, it's recognizing what I have been able to do with our team. Without their work and their effort, this would never have been accomplished and that's what it ultimately comes down to.
“The reason why we coach kids in high school is we want to give them the skills to succeed to be the best that they can. This year the girls played great and they made me look good, but they got everything done.”
