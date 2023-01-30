The Emporia State men’s basketball team overcame a nearly seven-minute scoring drought in the first half on the way to a 77-63 come-from-behind win over Rogers State on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium.
The Hornets had a 19-12 lead with 10:29 left in the first half and led 23-18 on a Mason Thiessen free throw with 8:07 remaining. That would be the last points for ESU until Owen Long hit a three-pointer with 1:14 left in the half. The Hillcats took advantage of the 6:53 drought to go on a 12-0 run and led 30-23 with 1:56 left. Long's three made it 30-26 and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince hit two free throws with 32 seconds left to give Rogers State a 32-26 lead at the half.
Gage McGuire scored to start the second half for Emporia State before Long went on a heater. He would hit four three-pointers for 12 points in a span of 2:22 as the Hornets went on a 14-0 run to take the lead for good, with his three with 15:52 giving Emporia State a 40-32 lead.
The Hillcats got an old-fashioned three-point play from Gerren Jackson around the media timeout with 14:50 left to pull within 42-37. Atavian Butler found Peyton Rogers-Schmidt for an alley-oop dunk on the next possession and Butler hit a three-pointer with 13:57 left to give the Hornets a 47-37 lead. Rogers would not get closer than six points the rest of the game.
Chris Whitaker hit a three to bring Rogers State within six points at 53-47 midway through the second half but Emporia State responded with an 11-2 run to take control of the game. Five different Hornets scored during the run capped by a three-pointer from Kaden Evans with 5:40 left to give ESU a 64-49 lead.
Rogers State closed to within nine at 68-59 but Evans hit six of six free throws in the final 1:15 to ice the win. Long hit a three-pointer as the shot clock wound down with 18 seconds left for the final score.
Long had his second straight 30-point game finishing with 33 points with seven three-pointers. He was joined in double figures by Evans with 13 points while Butler scored 11 points. Gage McGuire finished with eight points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
After a four-game homestand, the Hornets (17-4, 11-4 MIAA) are back on the road on Thursday, Feb. 2 when they travel to No. 7 Northwest Missouri. Tip-off from Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Mo. is set for 7:30 p.m.
