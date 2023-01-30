Gage McGuire

ESU's Gage McGuire

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men’s basketball team overcame a nearly seven-minute scoring drought in the first half on the way to a 77-63 come-from-behind win over Rogers State on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium.

The Hornets had a 19-12 lead with 10:29 left in the first half and led 23-18 on a Mason Thiessen free throw with 8:07 remaining. That would be the last points for ESU until Owen Long hit a three-pointer with 1:14 left in the half. The Hillcats took advantage of the 6:53 drought to go on a 12-0 run and led 30-23 with 1:56 left. Long's three made it 30-26 and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince hit two free throws with 32 seconds left to give Rogers State a 32-26 lead at the half.

