MATFIELD GREEN — Matfield Station welcomed the public to a collaborative art project with photographer Arin Yoon on Saturday.
Yoon is part of the Tallgrass Artist Residency program, which seeks to create connection and conversation across the Great Plains through engagement with the prairie ecosystem. Each year, the program welcomes up to 10 artists for individual two-week residencies at Matfield Station. The artists are given time and space to explore and create in the Tallgrass prairie, culminating in an exhibition in October.
Spending part of her summer in the Flint Hills was an idea sparked during much colder weather.
“I passed through the Flint Hills back in February, while on assignment, shortly after a snowstorm, and I knew I wanted to come back,” Yoon said.
She heard about the Tallgrass Artist Residency and quickly applied. In mid-June, Yoon and her two children arrived at Matfield Station, ready to be inspired by the landscape. The family lives in Leavenworth where Yoon’s husband is stationed, but she has been fascinated by the prairie since immigrating to the area.
“I immigrated here when I was five years old and my brother was seven, the same ages as my children now,” she said. “My family moved to Warrensburg, Missouri from Seoul, South Korea. We moved from a cityscape to the American midwest and the vastness of the prairie left an impression on me.”
Yoon’s work focuses on the military community and the impacts of war, displacement, notions of family, women and issues of identity and representation. This residency is a chance for Yoon to shift her focus and examine her connection to and fascination with the prairie.
“I wanted to explore the connection to the land and its history, and what it means to make new memories in this place,” she said.
One of the joys of the residency is watching her children make their own memories on the prairie.
“There are so many ways to interact with nature and on so many levels,” she said. “They held a frog for the first time, they’re obsessed with the wild garlic that grows here, we saw the bison at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve — they’re having a blast.”
Saturday’s public art project combined both portraiture and fine art. A scavenger hunt along the trails produced a variety of interesting, natural items — leaves, seed pods, insects, twigs, rocks — which Yoon arranged in different configurations and photographed. She also set up a photo booth where she captured portraits of the families and individuals who joined her for the nature exploration.
“I haven’t decided what the finished product will be yet, but I am feeling inspired,” Yoon said. “My daughter asked me the other day, ‘Mom, are we in a dream? Are we?’ That’s what this place feels like.”
Yoon’s work will be part of the end-of-season exhibit on Saturday, October 1, in Matfield Green.
Find Arin Yoon at arinyoon.com.
Learn more about Tallgrass Artist Residency at tallgrassartistresidency.com.
