Recently ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 5A, The Emporia High School girls basketball team saw its 10-game winning streak to begin the season end when they fell to Manhattan, 58-55, in double-overtime on Tuesday night.
Emporia led 9-3 after the first quarter, but Manhattan scored 25 points in the second as it took a 28-20 lead into the half. The lead changed seven times in the quarter, with the Indians scoring the final eight points after the game was tied at 20.
Emporia, which averages 11 turnovers a game, had 12 in the first half. That was not something head coach Carolyn Dorsey was happy to see.
“I felt like father time was running out for us,” Dorsey said. “You can't keep digging yourself out and it’s a matter of time until we truly understand the value of every possession and every single trip down the court. We were so careless with the ball and you can't play that way. We've been talking about it and focusing on it in practice and obviously, we haven't learned from it. Hopefully, this will be a learning opportunity.”
Emporia was able to cut the deficit to one in the third thanks to a basked from Ryan Peak, five points from Rebecca Snyder and two from Lexsey DeWitt. Defense was more prevalent in the fourth as neither team scored more than seven points. The teams ended regulation with the score tied at 41.
Emporia led early in overtime thanks to a Snyder basket, a pair of free throws from Addie Kirmer and two points from Peak. But the Lady Spartans struggled at the free-throw line down the stretch and Manhattan knocked down a pair of 3-pointers late to force a second overtime frame. That was a deflating moment on the Emporia bench.
“When they hit that three in the corner, I could feel it,” Dorsey said. “I've played in a lot of games myself and that's a deflating shot and unfortunately, that's how it happened. I’ll have a hard time sleeping being up six in overtime and we don’t put it away.”
Emporia would not lead in the second overtime, with Manhattan outscoring the Lady Spartans, 9-6, with seven of those points coming from the free throw line.
Snyder led Emporia with 26 points, while Peak and Emeil Bennett added nine each. Dorsey was happy for Peak, whose nine points were a career-high.
“I'm happy for her and thought she played pretty well,” Dorsey said. “She's a piece that we need when other kids aren't on. She's somebody that can come in and help rebound and guard.”
Emporia (10-1) will gear up for the Glacier’s Edge Tournament it will host at Emporia High School that will start on Thursday, Jan. 26.
