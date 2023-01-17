Recently ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 5A, The Emporia High School girls basketball team saw its 10-game winning streak to begin the season end when they fell to Manhattan, 58-55, in double-overtime on Tuesday night.

Emporia led 9-3 after the first quarter, but Manhattan scored 25 points in the second as it took a 28-20 lead into the half. The lead changed seven times in the quarter, with the Indians scoring the final eight points after the game was tied at 20.

