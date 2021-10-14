Three Spartan gymnasts have qualified for state.
Cadence Vincent, Journey Walburn and Laney Cooper will head to Shawnee Mission West to compete individually in the state meet on Oct. 23.
Vincent earned a spot in the vault and beam competitions while Walburn will also do vault and Laney Cooper will participate in the floor competition.
Individual qualifiers were those whose teams didn’t qualify for state and whose top three scores of the season were in the top five.
