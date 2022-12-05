William Allen White Memorial Park sparkled to life and light at precisely 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening as Ace Garate’s family led the Christmas tree lighting countdown in his memory. Children raced through the plaza while adults chatted in subdued tones.

The fourth annual event focus is a ‘Things for Teens’ donation drive held in memory of Emporia teenager Ace Garate. This year, donations go to USD 253 Student and Family Resource Specialist Heather Wagner and Spartan Stop. A first in 2023 is sponsors for the event. A complete list of event sponsors is included on the AceItUp Facebook page.

