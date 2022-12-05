William Allen White Memorial Park sparkled to life and light at precisely 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening as Ace Garate’s family led the Christmas tree lighting countdown in his memory. Children raced through the plaza while adults chatted in subdued tones.
The fourth annual event focus is a ‘Things for Teens’ donation drive held in memory of Emporia teenager Ace Garate. This year, donations go to USD 253 Student and Family Resource Specialist Heather Wagner and Spartan Stop. A first in 2023 is sponsors for the event. A complete list of event sponsors is included on the AceItUp Facebook page.
“We decided that this year we would keep the event simple,” Amy Garate said. “We are very grateful to all our sponsors for helping us bring the community together for hot cocoa and cookies and caroling, and our ‘Things for Teens’ donation drive. This time of year the focus is on toys for little ones, while many times the older youth are forgotten.”
The Garate family provided red ribbons to write the names of loved ones who have passed too soon, sharing that “when you tie a ribbon on the tree, there will be a little piece of them celebrating the holiday with all of us.”
Judy McIntosh provides the hot cocoa and cookies for the event each year. She was Amy Garate’s fifth grade teacher in Quenemo, Kan. She eventually moved to Emporia where she and Amy attended church together. Later, she would teach Ace in school as well.
The AceItUp Fund is a nonprofit organization that was founded to give back to others in honor and in memory of Ace Garate. Ace seemed to never meet a stranger, and lived a life of giving back to everyone he met. Ace G. Garate was born Sept. 8, 2005. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, and a true friend. In May 2019, a family vacation to Branson turned tragic; the Garate vehicle was hit by another car and 13-year-old Ace was killed.
Ace’s family–parents Carlos and Amy, brother Ethan, and twin sisters Vaidalynn and Veralynn–reached deep into their faith, choosing to channel their grief into something constructive to help local teenagers. The AceItUp fund matches fundraising activities, offers "good deed" awards, pays youth church camp fees, provides scholarships, and funds other projects that directly impact local youth.
Members of the Emporia High School Chorale led the pensive crowd gathered at White Memorial Park in singing Christmas carols. The teenage musicians had a busy weekend, with performances throughout the community and beyond, yet chose to give their Sunday evening to honor and memorialize a young man who many of them knew.
“We want to really shine a light on teenagers,” Amy Garate said. “Sometimes we forget that they need love and respect and support just as much as the younger kids.”
Suggested donations for the ‘Things for Teens’ drive include throw blankets and pillows, quality socks, hoodies, sweatpants, beanies, gloves, scarves, and coats; quality cologne/perfume; gift cards to Walmart, Ross, Bath & Body Works, McDonald’s, Taco Bell; and “any other simple thing a teen would enjoy.” Donations continue to be welcomed and appreciated through the holiday season.
For information on how to donate to the AceItUp Fund, email aceitup19@gmail.com. Visit the website at aceitup19.com and the AceItUp Facebook page for more details on what and how to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.