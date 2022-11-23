Fog filled the Flint Hills as Wednesday began. It's the first of several kinds of weather that the Emporia area will experience over Thanksgiving weekend.
A dense fog advisory was issued for Chase and Greenwood County until 10 a.m. Clouds should remain for most of Wednesday
Drizzle could fall after midnight, with a 20% chance for rain during Thanksgiving afternoon. A slight chance for rain returns Friday afternoon.
Rain could be mixed with snow late Friday night, as the temperature drops to a morning low of 30 degrees. But Saturday moisture is expected to be all-rain. Sunshine should wrap up the weekend Sunday.
Emporia Municipal Airport reached 64 Tuesday, after a frosty low of 25. A recording station thee miles northwest of the city reported a low of 16 for the fourth morning in a row.
The next few days should be cooler, with highs in the mid-50s Wednesday, low 50s Thursday and upper 40s Friday-Sunday.
