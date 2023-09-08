Laney Cooper

Laney Cooper performs the vault during last year’s home meet.

 File photo

The Emporia High School gymnastics team began its season with a dual against Newton on Thursday.

Emporia was led by Laney Cooper, who finished second in both vault (8.6) and beam (7.4). Cooper also finished top five in bar (fourth — 5.75) and floor (fifth — 7.675) for a led the Lady Spartans with the fourth best all around score of 29.425.

