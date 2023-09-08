The Emporia High School gymnastics team began its season with a dual against Newton on Thursday.
Emporia was led by Laney Cooper, who finished second in both vault (8.6) and beam (7.4). Cooper also finished top five in bar (fourth — 5.75) and floor (fifth — 7.675) for a led the Lady Spartans with the fourth best all around score of 29.425.
Chloe Fischer (fifth — 27.125) and Sara Chapman (eighth — 20.675) also finished top 10 individually for Emporia.
Linley Mendenall placed third for her floor routine with a score of 7.825.
The Lady Spartans finished second with a team score of 84.350. They had scores of 24.8 on vault, 22.950 on floor, 16.725 on bars and 14.225 on beam.
Emporia will compete against Lawrence Free State at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence on Saturday, Sept. 9 beginning at 10 a.m.
