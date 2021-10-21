The Lyon County Commission approved a $9,500 quote from Four Rivers Electric Cooperative to relocate a service line Thursday morning.
County engineer Chip Woods explained that the service line was positioned where the Road and Bridge Department needed to place a crane for Project 18-37, which is a total replacement of an 80-year-old bridge on Olpe-Hartford Road east of Olpe.
“We have to have them move it so we don’t take a chance for our crane coming in contact with electricity because cranes and electricity don’t play well together,” he said.
Woods said that while it wasn't an ideal situation, it was easier to move a service line than an entire bridge.
“(We’ve) been visiting with them and trying to find other options,” he said. “There just isn’t much.”
The $9,500 will be paid from the Special Bridge Fund.
