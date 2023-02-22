The USD 253 Board of Education approved renewing a grant contract with District Support Liaison Sarah Henning at its meeting Wednesday evening. The District Support Liaison, sponsored by the Department of Children and Families, works to provide interventions and resources to families facing barriers to education.
Director of Student Services Tara Glades said the purpose of the District Support Liason is to respond to families that are facing adversity.
“A lot of times that is when we find a family that is struggling to get kids to school,” Glades said.
By providing interventions and resources. Glades said Henning’s position serves to help reduce truancy and the number of families in need of assessment.
The biggest issue facing families in Emporia, Henning said, is transportation.
“I’m not even talking about bussing because that is a nationwide issue,” Henning said. “I’m talking about transportation within our town.”
Henning was able to support over 200 families in the past year. She attributes her past experience in child welfare to how she is able to maintain relationships and trust with Emporia Public School families.
“This is voluntary to work with me and I tell families that,” she said. “I think by sharing that piece of it and explaining ‘I am here to help. Here are the resources’ … then I follow through and I do show up at the house. I come to people at their best and their worst and there is no judgment.”
Henning's contract, in the amount of $73,200, is 100% subsidized by the Department of Families and Children's grant and will expire on June 30, 2024.
The board also approved updates to the Emporia Middle School schedule requirements. The updates are intended to “better meet needs of students as well as address efficiency issues.” Under the new requirement, students would attend six-block days, with English, math, science and social studies classes required every day.
The new requirements include:
- Changing the health requirement to only sixth grade, allowing students to partake in more electives.
- Merging the “Computer Literacy" course within the sixth-grade social studies curriculum.
- A required computer elective for seventh or eighth graders.
- Adding requirements for advanced math courses for fifth through eighth grades.
- Adding a "Spartan Media" course, which will “support student-led communication between Emporia Middle School and its families.”
In further business, the board received a health insurance update from Brown & Brown Insurance. Board members discussed potential ways to incentivize employees to enroll in the district’s insurance plan, though no action was taken at this time.
The board also approved yearly administrator contract renewals and updated board appointments to add David McGehee as board treasurer, hearing officer - meal application and food service representative.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.