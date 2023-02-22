IMG_5127.jpg
Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The USD 253 Board of Education approved renewing a grant contract with District Support Liaison Sarah Henning at its meeting Wednesday evening. The District Support Liaison, sponsored by the Department of Children and Families, works to provide interventions and resources to families facing barriers to education.

Director of Student Services Tara Glades said the purpose of the District Support Liason is to respond to families that are facing adversity.

