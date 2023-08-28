A number of area high school volleyball teams opened up their seasons this past weekend at the Burlingame Tournament and Peabody Tournament.
At Burlingame, both Olpe and Northern Heights posted 2-3 tournament match records, and Hartford was 2-3 in match play at the Peabody tourney. One of the Lady Jaguars defeats came courtesy of the Chase County Lady Bulldogs. Chase County placed third.
Marais des Cygnes Valley def. Northern Heights 25-14, 25-14.
Northern Heights def. Burlingame 6-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Burlingame def. Northern Heights 25-21, 28-26.
Olpe def. Council Grove 25-9, 25-123.
Osage City def. Olpe 25-10, 22-25, 25-15.
Lyndon def. Olpe 25-21, 25-16.
Hartford def. Wichita West 25-19, 25-14.
Solomon def. Hartford 25-4, 25-12.
Hartford def. Peabody 25-16, 25-9.
Wichita Classical def. Hartford 25-18, 25-21.
Chase County def. Hartford 25-13, 27-25.
