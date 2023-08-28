A number of area high school volleyball teams opened up their seasons this past weekend at the Burlingame Tournament and Peabody Tournament.

At Burlingame, both Olpe and Northern Heights posted 2-3 tournament match records, and Hartford was 2-3 in match play at the Peabody tourney. One of the Lady Jaguars defeats came courtesy of the Chase County Lady Bulldogs. Chase County placed third.

