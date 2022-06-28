A water line burst on West 15th Avenue in Emporia Tuesday afternoon for the third time in two weeks.
The city's Facebook page reported the break occurred at West 15th and Chestnut. A section of West 15th was closed while crews made repairs.
This break is about eight blocks west of two earlier breaks in June. The first occurred Thursday, June 16 at West 15th and State. A CareArc line in the same area failed on Monday, June 20, leaving slight water damage to the health agency.
A separate water main break occurred Tuesday afternoon at U.S. 50 and Graphic Arts Road. A statement from the city said crews will work on that Wednesday because it "will not cause loss of water to businesses."
