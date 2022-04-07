As Major League Baseball begins a new season, the wind speed may be as big a statistic as fast ball speed.
Chase and Lyon Counties are under a wind advisory almost all day. It began at 9 a.m. in Lyon County and will start at noon in Chase County, both lasting until 8 p.m.
Northwest winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour, a National Weather Service notice early Thursday said. “Driving high profile vehicles could be difficult,” it added..
But the boundary line for red flag warnings moved west, beginning at Marion County.
Emporia Municipal Airport added 0.01 inches of rain Wednesday, putting the total for April at 0.42 inches. A 20% chance for more rain is in the forecast for late Thursday afternoon.
Overnight lows should be slightly above freezing Thursday night, at 34 degrees. But a freeze is likely Friday night, with a low of 29.
Yet the weekend should be sunny, with highs of 67 Saturday and 78 Sunday.
The forecast for the Kansas City Royals home opener is chilly. Clouds will increase with a high of 50, as a west-northwest wind gusts as high as 37 miles per hour.
