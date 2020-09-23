An Emporia girl has been making a splash for a great cause over the last few weeks.
Ten-year-old Sidney B’Hymer is raising money for the ALS Association by doing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. On Tuesday, she braved the cooler weather and stood in front of an ambulance at Emporia Fire Station No. 1.
As the emergency lights flashed, Sidney got soaked with three full buckets of ice water. This marks the eighth time she’s been soaked for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in the past few weeks.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes the brain to stop sending signals to muscles. Early symptoms can include an inability to grasp objects, slow or slurred speech or “drop foot,” which causes a gait abnormality due to paralysis of muscles in the lower leg. There is no cure for ALS, though there are some treatments that help improve quality of life for some patients.
“We’ve been doing the walk for the past six years and this year, when I found out we wouldn’t get to do the walk, I wanted to still be able to raise money for the ALS Association,” Sidney said.
As of Tuesday, Sidney had raised $1,575. And she’s doing it all in memory of her grandmother, Jeri Fish.
Jeri Fish died in 2015, less than two years after she was first diagnosed with ALS. Although Sidney was fairly young when her grandmother passed away, she has many fond memories of time spent together.
“She was always happy,” Sidney said of her grandmother. “She always made cookies.”
Karen Fish B’Hymer, Sidney’s mom, said her daughter has “lots of motivation” to raise money this year.
They set a goal for Sidney to take the Ice Bucket Challenge for every $50 raised, underestimating how quickly that money would start rolling in. So, that’s when the family started getting creative with their challenges.
So far, Sidney’s most memorable soaks have been a backhoe filled with ice water, at the Emporia Police Department and now with the Emporia Fire Department.
Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Beck said the fire department was happy to help out.
“We decided to bring her down here and have one of our ambulances as a backdrop,” Beck said. “We were very excited to participate in the cause.”
Fish said her family knows first-hand the types of resources the ALS Association can provide to families. After her mother’s diagnosis, the ALS Association helped was a vital tool for B’Hymer as she became her mother’s primary caregiver.
“The money goes toward advocacy, support groups for patients and family members, and it’s just a great resource when you’re new and learning about the disease,” B’Hymer said.
Donations also support funding the five ALS-specific multidisciplinary clinics, the equipment loan closet, ALS Navigators, adaptive equipment, quality of life grants which help provide those living with ALS help with expenses and research toward treatments and a cure for ALS.
Sidney is excited to be raising money for a good cause, even if the water is just as cold every time. She will continue the Ice Bucket Challenges through the end of October, but can continue to raise money through Dec. 31.
“We can raise money through the end of the year and we will gladly accept donations,” B’Hymer said.
To donate, visit web.alsa.org/goto/Jeris-Jaywalkers.
